Jokowi admits that not every pair of candidates in the 2024 regional elections who are supported will win





tirto.id – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), admitted that in the simultaneous election of the head of the region (Pilkada) of 2024, this time heapprove dozens of candidates for regional leadership. Jokowi said he supported about 84 candidates to head the regions, but not all of them won. “Yes, I didn’t do anything, that’s just what happened.approve winning is everything,” Jokowi said when met in front of his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Tuesday (03/12/2024). However, Jokowi admitted that he had not calculated the winning percentage of regional head candidates that he had calculated. He also said that the victory of the candidates in the 2024 simultaneous elections was not only due to the support he provided. Meanwhile, for the DKI Jakarta Pilkada, where heapprove Ridwan Kamil-Suswono and Karanganyar regional elections Ilyas Akbar and Tri Hariyadi had to admit defeat to the duo of opposing candidates. Jokowi said this was normal during regional elections. He also advised each candidate to accept the results of the 2024 regional elections, even though there has been no official announcement from the General Election Commission (KPU). “Yes, it's called competition, it's called the Governor's choice, the Regent's choice, the Mayor's choice, there are definitely losers. It's normal in politics too, once again I repeat , the winner remains humble. The loser in the future will always be humble. “In 5 years, there is still a chance to compete again,” Jokowi explained. On the same occasion, when asked who were the participants in the 2024 simultaneous legislative elections who contacted him after the vote. Jokowi said someone met him directly. There are also those who contact by telephone. “Wow, I didn't count, but I remember giving it approve 84 if I remember correctly. “There were still (some people who called) this morning after the election of the governor, the choice of the mayor, the regent, there were those who immediately went to Umrah, and there were those who called from Medina” , he added. However, on this occasion, Jokowi highlighted the victory of his candidates for leadership of the region. approve not just because of him, but also because of the hard work of each pair of contestants. “Hahaha, yes, I am open to everyone. If someone wins, it will not be because of their support, because they work hard to consolidate politics in their respective regions, can be close and communicate well with the community so that it is accepted. Not because of me, what can you do”, he concluded.

