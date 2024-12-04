COMJAL WE CERTAINLY MISS THE LEADERSHIP OF FATHER JOKOWI AFTER 10 YEARS AS PRESIDENT





UKULELE GIFT IN APPRECIATION FOR FATHER JOKOWI. June 21, 61

Born in the world of the 7th presidential candidate Born to ordinary people

He is known as Jokowi

Jargon is a two-fingered wish box Jokowi is loved by his people

Work wholeheartedly

On the left as on the right, infrastructures are improving

Thank you, my beloved Pak Jokowi This is part of the lyrics of a song sung by the children of the street music community (Komjal) during their visit to the residence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia H. Joko Widodo. Street Music Community (Komjal) visited the house of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia

Gifting a ukulele in appreciation for Mr. Jokowi's dedication to taking the country in a much better direction

He is truly a sincere person and ready to accept us, street children, as guests in his residence in Solo.

“Under his administration, many policies were put in place to improve the living standards of street children and his programs were proven to make street musicians more optimistic about the future,” he said. declared. “We really hope that Mr. Jokowi will still be in good health and continue to do good for this country even if he is no longer president,” he continued. He is also very grateful to the leadership of Pak Jokowi,

“We are very grateful for the support of Mr. Jokowi who appreciates that street people develop for the better through positive activities which, of course, give them the right to be freely creative,” he said. declared. “And on behalf of the street music community throughout Indonesia (Komjal)

We express our deepest gratitude to Mr. Jokowi

“And God willing, in the near future we will organize an online singing competition specifically for street musicians from all over Indonesia with the theme: Thank you Jokowi,” he explained. “Komjal really feels it

Poverty reduction. During his term, Mr. Jokowi made social security policies more structured and comprehensive with various programs

“These programs aim to reduce poverty and social inequalities through assistance, increase access to education and ensure access to health services, which is truly felt by those of us who earn their living on the streets,” he said. Ultimately, KOMJAL hopes,

“We hope that Mr. Jokowi will continue to contribute to the country we love even if he is no longer president,” he hoped. In synergy with this, Jokowi said:

“He met me. Street Music Community (KOMJAL) while watching them play music together. “Street children have the same right to live and be creative as all of us,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also explained that:

“Our role is to foster and provide them with the right opportunities and creative space so that they can work in their own way,” Jokowi explained. Jokowi, President of the Republic of Indonesia for the last 2 terms, also said:

“Let us protect and empathize with each other, open ourselves to share and appreciate each other,” Jokowi told us all. (*ed.).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kompasindo.co.id/2024/12/komjal-kami-pasti-merindukan-kepimpinan-bapak-jokowi-setelah-menjabat-10-tahun-sebagai-presiden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos