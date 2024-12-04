Elon Musk's role as Trump's chief cutter is a “dangerous combination” that risks creating conflicts of interest with his AI empire.





Donald Trump's nomination of Elon Musk to co-lead a new department tasked with cutting government spending comes with a major problem: potential conflicts of interest.

Musk's planned role collides with his day job running his business empire that includes electric carmaker Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, social media platform X and AI startup xAI. Many fear he will use his position in Trump's inner circle, as head of the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), to boost his own businesses or harm his competitors.

Richard Painter, former chief White House ethics lawyer under former President George W. Bush and now a law professor at the University of Minnesota, told Fortune that Trump's decision to grant DOGE consultative status rather than governmental status was probably strategic. According to Painter, this setup allows Musk and his DOGE co-chief, Vivek Ramaswamy, to avoid giving up their financial assets under laws that prohibit federal employees from participating in regulations and contracts that could affect their interests personal finances.

But Painter added that advisory boards like DOGE must still follow certain rules. This includes making documents publicly available, holding public meetings and allowing public participation. Everyone knows these people have conflicts of interest, but they give advice to the government, and that's good, but you have to respect the transparency provisions, he said.

Musk's conflicts cover almost everything related to transportation and communications, and thus the federal agencies in his crosshairs when it comes to budget cuts. Its conflicts also include the rapidly evolving world of AI, which increasingly underpins critical technologies, shapes global power dynamics, and raises serious ethical questions. and societal issues.

As venture capitalist and Trump critic Reid Hoffman recently wrote in the Financial Times, Elon Musk's direct ownership of xAI creates a serious conflict of interest in terms of setting federal policy on 'AI for all American companies, raising red flags about Elon Musk's influence on everything from government contracts, to regulating AI companies, to restricting technology exports.

And this is just the beginning. Here are some of the top AI-focused conflicts worth paying attention to:

AI Policies via the AI ​​Czar

Trump plans to appoint an AI chief to coordinate federal policy and the government's use of the emerging technology, Axios reported. Musk is expected to work closely with any official appointed by the AI ​​czar, who will have marching orders to keep America at the forefront of AI and work with DOGE to use AI to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse, including rights fraud.

Could Musk hand over government AI contracts to his own company, xAI? He could, said Richard Schoenstein, vice president of the litigation practice at the law firm Tarter Krinsky & Drogin. In theory, Schoenstein explained, Musks xAI could benefit from favorable contracts, but it could also push the government to crack down on competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic. He called Musk's dual roles as a businessman and Trump adviser a dangerous combination.

Musk, for example, has long complained that government bureaucracy hurts his companies. Now, he could use his new DOGE role to remove any government obstacles to xAI, AI in general, or his other business interests, Schoenstein said.

However, Elon Musk's position on AI is not always straightforward. For example, he supported some AI regulations, like California's ultimately doomed bill SB-1047, intended to establish safety standards for advanced AI systems.

But Musk still has a stake in future government decisions regarding AI, including how AI companies can access data. Last month, for example, X quietly updated its privacy terms for Grok, the AI ​​chatbot developed by xAI, to clarify that it uses X data to train xAI models. As head of DOGE, Musk could support policies allowing broader use of data. for the development of AI, including the potential easing of user privacy restrictions.

Schoenstein also worries about the enormous amount of private information Musk has collected on American citizens through his various companies. X, xAI and its Starlink satellite internet service collect vast amounts of information about what users are viewing online and who they are. He fears that Musk, because of his alliance with Trump, is now more likely to share this information with the government. While some social media companies have historically taken a very protective stance regarding the privacy of their users, having a man who owns Schoenstein said.

AI-powered autonomous driving

Whether Musk will use DOGE to benefit Tesla's future AI-powered self-driving car rollout is another question. For years, most recently at an October rally, he has promised to introduce robot taxis capable of transporting passengers without a driver.

Elon Musk's position within DOGE could allow him to advocate more powerfully for more lenient regulation that benefits Tesla. For example, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which oversees vehicle safety standards, has an important role to play in Tesla's Autopilot and Fully Self-Driving (FSD) features. According to a Bloomberg report, Trump's transition team is now looking to NHTSA policymakers to lead efforts on autonomous driving regulations, likely aimed at loosening rules to speed development.

Such a change would come at a crucial time for the autonomous driving industry, Schoenstein said. And it wouldn't require getting rid of the agency. Simply change leadership and install a business-friendly leader, which would reduce enforcement constraints, he said.

Environmental policies that favor electric vehicles (EVs) are also crucial to Tesla's success. Musk's role in DOGE could help him shape these regulations to favor Tesla, potentially by pushing for stricter emissions standards that benefit electric vehicle makers or influencing how subsidies and tax incentives are allocated. For clean transportation advocates, that’s a good thing. But Musk also supported cutting Biden's $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles, which could impact other automakers.

xAIs Memphis Supercomputer

Another potential conflict of interest concerns Colossus, xAI's new supercomputer in Memphis. Musk has claimed it will be the world's fastest AI supercomputer and said last month he plans to double its computing power.

This would require a lot of electricity. Earlier this year, the local utility agreed to provide xAI with 150 megawatts, subject to approval from the Tennessee Valley Authority, a federal utility. The TVA approved the electricity increase earlier this month, despite concerns from citizens' rights groups and environmental activists about resulting strains on the city's power grid and the quality of already looks bad in areas.

The authority is governed by a board appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. The five-year terms of most current board members will expire under the next Trump administration, opening the door to bringing in members sympathetic to Musk's interests. That relationship certainly raises concerns, Amanda Garcia, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, told Fortune.

His organization complained that xAI is already installing natural gas-powered turbines at the former Memphis factory where the xAI supercomputer is located. The generators provide electricity directly to the installation without relying on the public electricity grid.

Memphis residents and environmental groups have raised concerns about the pollution generated by these gas-powered generators. Additionally, xAI may have installed and operated them without obtaining the required permits, according to Garcia. The local agency referred the matter to the EPA, which is currently reviewing the matter. Notably, the EPA would be a key agency under scrutiny as part of DOGE oversight.

Garcia pointed out that Trump's choice for EPA commissioner, Lee Zeldin, has already spoken about his desire to make the United States a world leader in artificial intelligence. That statement, Garcia said, seems strange coming from an EPA administrator, but it's probably pleasing to the ears of Musk and his fellow AI entrepreneurs.

Conflicts of interest are nothing new

Musk's conflicts of interest through DOGE may seem unprecedented, but it has already been an issue when it comes to outside advisors. This even extended to AI issues during the first Trump administration and under President Biden, said Marc Rotenberg, president and founder of the Center for AI and Digital Policy.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, for example, while still a technical advisor at Google parent Alphabet, became chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence in 2018, advising on strategies national AI policies. Since 2016, he has also participated in the Defense Innovation Advisory Board, which connects technology companies to the Pentagon. Additionally, under the Biden administration, Schmidt co-chaired the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence.

In response to criticism about conflicts of interest in his role on the Defense Innovation Advisory Council, Schmidt said emails and other communications had been screened. He would therefore not see or be informed of any business between Google or Alphabet and the Department of Defense, he said in 2018.

As for Musk, Rotenberg said, he should not personally benefit from the government reform proposals he advances. I think there should be no doubt about that. He then added that the problem is not limited to one man. This has been a recurring theme for many years, particularly in the technology sector.

