PM Modi in Chandigarh: Aane pe lagta hai apno ke beech aa gaye. Chandigarh News





Striking a chord with the people of Chandigarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said: Chandigarh aane pe lagta hai apno ke beech aa gaye (When I come to Chandigarh, I feel that I am among my own people).

Modi, who was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was speaking at an event where he dedicated to the nation the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws.

Modi said Chandigarh's identity was associated with Goddess Chandi, a form of power that establishes truth and justice. He added that the same philosophy was the basis of the entire format of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. He said it was after 75 years of Indian Constitution that these laws were implemented. The implementation of the BNS is a great start for citizens. This is a solid effort as envisioned in the Constitution. I was watching the live demonstration of the implementation of these new laws. I urge you all to watch this demo. I commend everyone for implementing these laws. He said these laws were strong documents as a thorough process had been undertaken for this. Legal luminaries, police officers and experts were consulted after January 2000, when suggestions were sought for these laws. Many discussions took place and the practicality of all laws was checked. I thank the Supreme Court of India, the State High Courts, especially the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The road in front of PGIMER gate number 2 towards Nayagaon has been closed. I thank all members of the bar for making these laws a reality with their suggestions. Addressing the gathering, Shah said the conviction rate will increase with the implementation of the new criminal laws, which will then lead to a decline in crimes. The greatest feature of the new criminal laws is that their soul is Indian and their aim is to deliver justice, he added. He added that Chandigarh has become the first administrative unit in the country to have 100 per cent implementation of the three laws. After the implementation of the new laws, justice will be delivered faster, the conviction rate will be higher and hence the crime rate will come down, Shah said. Among the FIRs registered under the new criminal laws in Chandigarh, judgment in 9,500 cases was passed with a conviction rate above 85 per cent as against the current rate of 58 per cent, he said. Referring to the colonial-era laws, Shah said they were made by the British for the security of their government rather than by the citizens.

The three new laws were drafted by Indians in Parliament to ensure that citizens get justice, the Home Minister said. The new laws give primacy to justice over punishment. The aim of the new laws is to ensure justice to citizens, Shah said. After the complete implementation of these laws in three years, India's criminal justice system will be the most modern in the world, he said. These new laws will prove to be the “biggest reform” in the world, he said. The five pillars of the criminal justice system – police, prisons, judiciary, prosecution and forensic laboratories – have been modernized with the new laws, Shah added. Meanwhile, no prominent political face except Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu from Chandigarh was present at the event. While Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar said he was boycotting the event, MP Manish Tewari was also absent. Sources said that Tewari is in Delhi and is involved in his daughter's marriage. Kumar said, “We received the invitation because neither my name nor that of our MP was there. The names of the UT advisor, administrator and Sandhu were there but not ours. This is not the kind of respect that is given to the city's mayor and deputy. So I did not attend the event. Sources added that the event was not managed well as no water bottles were distributed to journalists or students present.

