Trump lawyers move to dismiss hush money case, citing Hunter Biden and Jack Smith





Donald Trump's lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the president-elect's financial hush case in New York, citing President Joe Biden's pardon for his son Hunter in making their case for dismissing Donald Trump's criminal case. the state.

The 69-page motion cited a long list of complaints against various actors in the justice system and asserted that the dismissal was required because of presidential immunity; federal law concerning the presidential transition; and the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which prioritizes federal interests over the states.

Judge Juan Merchan previously allowed Trump to file a motion to dismiss the case and in the meantime postponed sentencing. If Merchan denies Trump's motion to dismiss, the judge will still have to deny another pending motion from Trump before sentencing can proceed. Before Trump won the presidential election and filed this latest petition, he had already attempted to overturn his guilty verdicts or dismiss the case based on the Supreme Court's immunity ruling.

Trump's lawyers have indicated they will seek to appeal any adverse ruling before sentencing can be handed down, making it even less likely that Trump will be convicted before taking office in the only one of his four criminal cases that have been judged. While it's unclear exactly how this will all play out over the next few weeks, it raises questions about what to do with the matter if it isn't fully resolved before Trump returns to office. White House next month.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose response to Trump's motion is due Dec. 9, previously indicated he believed the case could be stayed while Trump was in office. Trump's lawyers say in their motion to dismiss filed Monday that this is not an option. Among other things, in the lengthy filing, they cited Special Counsel Jack Smith's motion to dismiss Trump's federal election interference case, which highlighted the Justice Department's policy against prosecution and prosecution of sitting presidents. The applicability of this federal policy or, perhaps more importantly, its constitutional persuasiveness according to Mercans when it comes to state cases could play a role in how the state court judge will treat the business in the future.

Citing Biden's recent pardon of his son Hunter, Trump's lawyers tried to exploit Biden's criticism that his son was mistreated to say the same goes for Trump's lawsuits. The motion was filed by defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, whom Trump nominated to top Justice Department posts in his new administration.

Trump's motion comes after his federal charges were dismissed, while his Georgia state case, which has yet to go to trial and was stayed due to a pretrial appeal, raises its own questions open which, as in the New York case, may need to be examined. addressed in one way or another before Trump took office. Presidents cannot pardon or have matters of state dismissed.

