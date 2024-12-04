'Days of Tarikh pe tarikh are over': PM Modi hails speedy justice under new criminal laws – India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, at an event in Chandigarh, addressed the nation on the implementation of three new criminal laws, saying the era of protracted trials, famously described as 'tarikh pe tarikh', has taken END. Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as a transformative legal framework aimed at dispensing speedy justice and promoting equality, harmony and social justice. With such verdicts, criminals will now know that the days of 'tarikh pe tarikh' are over, he said. High Court asks Himachal government to close 18 state-run white elephant hotels Meet Rashmi Patankar, wife of Uddhav Thackeray. Learn about her career, her love story with former Maharashtra Chief Minister, her sons Aaditya and Tejas, and more. Honda electric scooter shown ahead of November 27 debut gets replaceable batteries Projects worth Rs 16L crore approved under PM Gati Shakti Read also:PM Modi dedicated to nationwide implementation of three new criminal laws in Chandigarh Prime Minister Modi highlighted the impact of the new laws by citing examples of expedited verdicts: a two-month trial in Chandigarh for a vehicle theft case, a 20-year sentence in Delhi delivered in 60 days and a sentence of life imprisonment in Bihar for a murder case. judged in just 14 days. He stressed that these results reflect the commitment to ensuring speedy justice under the new system. The prime minister called for broader discussions on laws aimed at safeguarding the dignity and rights of citizens, calling for a similar focus on less controversial provisions and high-profile topics like the repeal of the section 370 and triple talaq. “When Article 370 was removed, there was a lot of discussion about it. Similarly, discussions took place when a triple talaq law was passed. These days, discussions are taking place on a law relating to the Wakf board,” he said, PTI reported. Read also:Eknath Shinde rushed to Maharashtras Thane hospital, doctors advise complete check-up PM Modi also showcased digital tools such as e-Saksha, Nyay Shruti, Nyay Setu and e-Summon portal, developed to support the new legal framework and streamline processes. He highlighted provisions ensuring that no accused can be detained indefinitely without trial, reflecting the system's commitment to justice and humanity. “But now Zero FIR has been given legal form. We can register a case from anywhere,” the Prime Minister said. He called on state governments to effectively implement these reforms, arguing that a strong and timely justice system would not only empower citizens but also encourage foreign investment by alleviating fears of legal delays. With these initiatives, Modi highlighted that the country is entering a new era of justice, where laws serve as instruments of empowerment and equality for all. (With PTI inputs)

