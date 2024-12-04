Britain is a spiritual wasteland, says Rees-Mogg

Press briefings Great Britain and Ireland

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who appears in a television documentary about his family airing this week on Discovery Plus, has described Britain as a spiritual wasteland. He was speaking in response to Boris Johnson's comments on the Anglican Church. Rees-Mogg said he discovered the country's spiritual void while knocking on doors as an MP. He said it was a bit mean of Johnson to blame the Anglican Church because the Catholic Church and the Methodists were perhaps also failing to fill the national spiritual void. They don't talk about the love of Christ or the Blessed Virgin, the former Conservative MP for North Somerset said.

God knows we need something new and unprecedented in our generation, in our society, in our archdiocese, said the Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia, Mark OToolem in his homily at the proclamation of the new Archdiocese of Cardiff and Menevia at St Davids Cathedral, Cardiff. Our new archdiocese needs priests, lay religious, men and women, declared the archbishop. Can we do something else, can we do something new and different? It could be something small or special in our personal life. Or could it be something big and bold.

The Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation has awarded $92,903 to Nottingham Cathedral for roof repairs. St. Barnabas Cathedral requires an additional $35,751 to cover the total cost of the work. The Grade II* listed building has also received around $800,000 in National Lottery heritage funding to research and restore the original painting by AWN Pugin in the east chapels and connecting ambulatory. These were found to be suffering from moisture and water damage.

Christian peace campaigners in Britain have taken up the Washington-based Franciscan Action Network's Christians for Ceasefire campaign, calling on churches to bring the image of Christ from the rubble into Christmas nativity scenes. In solidarity and prayer with our Christian sisters and brothers in Palestine, let us all answer this call and create nativity scenes, speak out and sing Christmas carols that truly reflect the devastating reality, Ann Farr, Pax Christi Task Force International on Justice for Palestine and Israel, says The tablet.

Shireen Razey, Principal of Christ the King Sixth Forms, was invited to Buckingham Palace on Thursday 28 November 2024 to receive the OBE in recognition of her outstanding service to education presented by the Princess Royal. The OBE celebrates his leadership but also his dedication to social mobility, particularly for students from disadvantaged and underrepresented backgrounds. She is also chair of governors at Oakwood Park Grammar School in Maidstone and vice-chair of governors at the St Benedict Catholic Multi Academy Trust.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner met Pope Francis in Rome during his general audience last week, where he renewed his calls for peace in Israel and Ukraine. Rayner wrote on social media: I was honored to be able to greet His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican this morning. Pope Francis has shown great leadership in addressing the global issues of our time and building bridges of dialogue between religions. She took the opportunity to attend the general audience while in Rome for the two-day annual Pontignano Conference, which focuses on creating opportunities for innovation and collaboration between the UK- United and Italy.

The annual Nativity Trail at Wintershall Estate in Surrey will take place from December 11-16 and, over the six days, more than 5,000 people are expected to follow the route to Bethlehem in an immersive theater experience. The audience joins the shepherds in the fields, huddled around their fires, then walks with Mary, Joseph and the donkey before entering the stable to witness the birth of Jesus. The performances on December 11 and 12 will be reserved for schools. Wintershall produces biblical drama productions throughout the year, including The life of Christ And The Passion of Jesus.

Hundreds of Catholic primary schools attended Cafod's national Advent assembly, presented by children from St. Patrick's Primary School in Cardiff. They led prayers for peace, particularly in the Middle East, and showed images of humanitarian support. Schools have been invited to order an outdoor Year of Jubilee 2025 banner to display on their doors from the start of the year, as part of their Pilgrims of Hope journey.

Mgr Martin Hayes, liaison bishop for prison chaplains and the Prison Service, met with the Director General of the Irish Prison Service to raise concerns about the repurposing of the main church at Mountjoy Prison. Speaking before the meeting, Bishop Hayes expressed concern over the creation of a new space in the church for prisoner appearances via video link. The bishop said there had been no proper consultation with prisoners or prison chaplains regarding the building project. After the meeting he expressed reassurance that there was a long-term commitment to Mountjoy Chapel.

More than 200 parish representatives attended the latest diocesan information meeting in the Diocese of Cork and Ross to discuss the next steps as the diocese moves towards its new structuring into families of parishes. The year-long process of prayer, listening and discernment must be unfolded in the new year.

A 300 per cent increase in demand for the services of Foodstock, a west Belfast food bank, has been described as unprecedented by its founder, Paul Doherty. Speaking as the charity launched its annual Christmas appeal, the SDLP councilor said: We have seen a very worrying increase in the use of food banks over recent weeks and we anticipate this will be one of the worst winters we have ever experienced. The food bank aims to provide 600 meals on Christmas Day. While many of us look forward to the holiday season and spending time with our families, there are families who are sadly considering not having Christmas at all due to financial pressures, he said.

A monstrance blessed by Pope John Paul II in 2004 for the promotion of Eucharistic adoration and prayers for vocations visited 12 Irish dioceses and the Maynooth National Seminary. The visit was an initiative of Serra International, a lay vocations apostolate within the Church and the National Vocations Office, led by Father Willie Purcell. Speaking about the visit, the President of the Bishops' Council for Vocations, Mgr Phonsie Cullinan, said: Of course, it is not the monstrance that is important but what it contains. But the monstrance is in a way a pretext to bring people together to pray for an increase in vocations to the priesthood.