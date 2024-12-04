The embarrassing parallels between the convictions of Hunter Biden and Donald Trump





Getty Images

Donald Trump and Joe Biden may not have much in common. But when it comes to their ties to high-profile lawsuits, they have held similar rhetoric, even in the face of protests from their opponents and some members of their own parties.

By announcing a full and unconditional pardon for Hunter Biden on Sunday evening, Joe Biden condemned what he called the unjust prosecution of his son.

No reasonable person looking at the facts of the Hunters cases can come to any other conclusion than this: Hunter was chosen only because he is my son and that is wrong, Biden said.

The president's criticisms of a politicized justice system echoed those regularly made by Trump, perhaps most prominently in the New York City case involving secret payments to the movie star for adults Stormy Daniels. That indictment ultimately led to the former president's conviction on multiple counts of falsifying business records to conceal campaign finance violations.

What's happening in New York is a scandal, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Trump confidant, said of the former president's secret trial. I think this is selective prosecution for political purposes.

What similarities are there between the cases?

The Hunter Biden cases and the Trump-Hush-Money affair have notable similarities that have fueled attacks on the judicial process.

Both were brought to trial in 2024, years after the incidents in question. Trump's payments to Daniels occurred in 2016. The handgun application on which Hunter Biden denied his drug use was from 2018, while his fraudulent tax returns were from 2016 to 2019.

Both cases took serious twists and turns after it appeared they would not go to trial. It appeared that the Trump investigation in New York would be abandoned when Alvin Bragg was elected to replace Cyrus Vance as Manhattan attorney. A plea deal that would have resulted in Hunter Biden accepting guilt but serving no prison time collapsed at the last minute amid questions from the presiding judge.

Both also involved the application of existing law in new or unusual circumstances.

The underlying campaign finance crimes in the Trump case were federal, not state, violations that U.S. government lawyers had already chosen not to pursue. It's rare for weapons cases like Biden's to be prosecuted without connection to more serious wrongdoing. And its tax evasion violations were resolved through back payments and fines, a resolution that generally avoids criminal prosecution.

In fact, Trump's legal team drew explicit comparisons between the two cases in a court filing released Tuesday that cited Hunter Biden's pardon as a reason for throwing out Trump's conviction in New York.

President Biden argued that crude politics infected this process and led to a miscarriage of justice, Trump's lawyers wrote. These comments amounted to extraordinary condemnation from President Biden. [Department of Justice].

This case should never have been brought, they concluded.

Watch: Americans divided over Biden pardoning son Hunter

What are the differences?

There are of course notable differences between the two cases. Hunter Biden has never held public office. And the New York secrecy case was just one of several prosecutions against the former president, several of which involved much more serious and recent alleged crimes. Trump, however, did not distinguish between them, saying any investigations into him were a politically motivated witch hunt designed to damage his electoral prospects.

Differences aside, Trump and the Bidens raised similar questions about whether politics improperly influenced their cases, even as Democrats insisted the Trump trial was appropriate and Republicans viewed the trial with l Hunter's gun and guilty plea to tax evasion as justice served.

According to Kevin McMunigal, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University and former assistant U.S. attorney, the claim that politics affects prosecutorial decisions is largely inaccurate. He notes, however, that the public may not realize that there is a complex calculus about when or whether to charge criminal offenses.

Congress and state legislatures love to pass criminal laws, and they rarely repeal them because of the politics involved, he said. Everyone wants to be tough on crime. You end up with laws full of crimes, many of which go unprosecuted.

He adds that it is not common knowledge that these laws are often ignored by prosecutors. It's a little difficult for people to navigate, he said.

This lack of understanding could provide enough reason for both sides of America's deep political divide to perceive a double standard when it comes to the American justice system, particularly when it comes to high-profile cases involving government officials or their families, and especially when it comes to high-profile cases involving government officials or their families. it is the politicians themselves who are fanning the fires.

What could Biden's pardon mean for Trump?

Whether or not the indictments constitute a proper exercise of prosecutorial judgment, both Trump and Hunter Biden were found guilty of their crimes.

Thanks to his pardon, Hunter Biden will not face any consequences. And as Trump prepares to return to the White House, it seems increasingly likely that the nature of his high office will protect him from punishment for his conviction. This has already led to the federal charges against him being dropped.

The public perception that there are double standards for the rich and powerful may not be so wrong.

American confidence in the Department of Criminal Justice is shaken, said John Geer, a political science professor at Vanderbilt University and head of the American Unity and Democracy Project. He adds, however, that allegations of selective prosecution amount to a pebble thrown into a very large lake, compared to the larger issues at stake.

Justice has never been blind, he said. However, there have been periods when the situation has been more equitable than others.

Recent developments, he says, reflect a growing public distrust of political institutions at all levels, including Congress, the presidency and the Supreme Court.

Trump has capitalized on this distrust of institutions, attacking the government swamp and promising the kind of sweeping reforms that his supporters say more established politicians can't or won't implement.

Taken in context, Trump's continued complaints about political prosecutions and Biden's recent embrace of similar assertions are reflective of a broader crisis in American trust in government, which both politicians took advantage of when the circumstances placed them in uncomfortable legal territory.

Biden's use of Trumpian rhetoric to explain his exercise of presidential power to protect his son may only help the new president find more support to throw the wrecking ball against the institutions Biden has long served and committed to to protect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgrw92zr9ko The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos