Baghdad will not be a mere spectator when Sunni radicals take Syria

Ann Arbor (Informed Commentary) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' al-Sudani on Tuesday called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and read him the riot act on the Sunni rebels' whirlwind conquests in northern Syria.

Al-Sudani warned that “Iraq will not be a mere spectator of the serious repercussions of the events unfolding in Syria, in particular the acts of ethnic cleansing of racial and religious communities.” He stressed that “Iraq has suffered in the past from terrorism and the consequences of the domination of extremist organizations in parts of Syria, and that it would not allow any repetition of these episodes.” He stressed the importance of respecting the unity and sovereignty of Syria.

Al-Sudani observed that “Islamic nations do not need an internal partition, saying that “what is happening today in Syria benefits the Zionist entity.” [Israel]which had launched airstrikes against the Syrian army in order to allow terrorist groups to establish their domination over other regions of Syria. He denounced the Syrian Sunni rebels for not having taken any position in favor of “our people, the Palestinians”, and for failing to frankly denounce the [Israeli] aggression against Gaza.

The report from the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office ends by saying that the conference call was characterized by an emphasis on the importance of joint coordination between the two sides. [Trkiye and Iraq]and on the need to support security and stability in Syria, as this directly affects the security and stability of Iraq and all countries in the region. [i.e. including Trkiye].

Al-Sudani's cold fury against Erdogan comes through clearly in the text. It is not just a Shiite leader's resentment of Erdogan's Sunni triumphalism, but also a sense that Ankara is being reckless and irresponsible, which could have disastrous consequences for Iraq.

Moreover, Al-Sudani was speaking as the Prime Minister of all Iraqis, not simply as the Shiite head of state. He is under enormous pressure from Iraqi Kurds, who I estimate make up about 22 percent of the Iraqi population, and who view the rebels who took Aleppo as fundamentalist Arab radicals with a genocidal attitude toward the Kurds. Northeast Syria is heavily Kurdish and Kurdish sources fear that the Kurdish population faces grave peril from the rebels.



Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mohammad Shia' al-Sudani, courtesy the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Many observers in the Middle East believe that Trkiye is, at least to some extent, responsible for the rapid conquest of Aleppo, Syria's second largest city, by the Sunni Arab rebel group, Tahrir al-Sham. (HTS) and the Syrian National Army (SNA). Sunni rebel forces in northern Syria have also long been supported by the US Central Intelligence Agency, although they shun some groups with known links to al-Qaeda, which are now part of HTS. The rebels' excellent military equipment, clever battlefield tactics, and crisp new uniforms indicate significant foreign support.

Last weekend, as factions of the Syrian National Army (SNA), allied with the HTS or the Levant Liberation Council, supported by Turkey, launched offensives against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by Kurds on various fronts in the wider Aleppo region, tensions have intensified. . Some of the quotes below are from BBC monitoringfor which, thank you.

The core of the Syrian Democratic Forces is the left-wing Kurdish paramilitary group YPG, which was supported by the United States in the fight against ISIL from 2014 to 2018. Kurdish sources said the SDF had established a humanitarian route to facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians to more secure areas. However, Arab fundamentalists supported by Trkiye targeted and obstructed these evacuation efforts. This is what the FDS commander said Mazloum Abdi on “X”

Abdi wrote: “Events in northwest Syria developed quickly and suddenly, as our forces faced intense attacks from multiple sides. With the collapse and withdrawal of the Syrian army and its allies, we intervened to open a humanitarian corridor between our eastern regions, Aleppo and the Tal Rifaat region to protect our people. [Kurds] massacres. But attacks by armed groups supported by the Turkish occupation have cut off this corridor. Our forces courageously defended our people in Aleppo, Tal Rifaat and al-Shahba. We are working to communicate with all actors in Syria to ensure the protection of our people and their safe evacuation from the Tal Rifaat and al-Shahba areas to our safety zones in the northeast of the country. While our forces continue to resist to protect our population in the Kurdish neighborhoods of Aleppo city.

This statement was relayed by all major Kurdish media.

THE Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that some fundamentalists in the Syrian National Army had called for the beheading of Kurds in Aleppo. A video also circulated showing SNA fighters mistreating Kurdish prisoners, according to BBC Monitoring.

To be fair, so far Sunni Arab fundamentalist rebels do not appear to have committed ISIL-style atrocities, and they are not part of ISIL.

The important thing is that neither Iraqi Shiites, represented by Al-Sudani, nor Iraqi Kurds are convinced that these fundamentalist Arab militias will treat Kurds and other minorities fairly.

Hoshyar Zebari of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in northern Iraq warned that some of the HTS constituent groups had been “incubators” for ISIL, although this allegation is not entirely historically accurate. Jabhat al-Nusra or Relief Front comes from the Islamic State of Iraq, itself from Al-Qaeda in Mesopotamia. But it split from the ISI, which became ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) in 2012. The Rescue Front instead allied itself with Ayman al-Zawahiri's al-Qaeda, which chased out ISIL. Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, the leader of the Relief Front, distanced himself from al-Qaeda in 2016, turning against terrorism abroad to focus on conquering territory inside Syria. None of this history may be very reassuring to left-wing democratic or liberal Kurds, but it is not accurate to simply state that HTS is the same as ISIS. Some of its members are branches of the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood. It's not that their regime would be good for women or minorities, but Sinjar-style massacres of Kurds may not be their goal either.

In a certain sense, al-Sudani leads what might be called the Sixth Iraqi Republic. The first four governments after the overthrow of the British-installed monarchy in 1958 were nationalist and led by Sunnis.

They were: