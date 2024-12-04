Politics
Baghdad will not be a mere spectator when Sunni radicals take Syria
Ann Arbor (Informed Commentary) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' al-Sudani on Tuesday called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and read him the riot act on the Sunni rebels' whirlwind conquests in northern Syria.
Al-Sudani warned that “Iraq will not be a mere spectator of the serious repercussions of the events unfolding in Syria, in particular the acts of ethnic cleansing of racial and religious communities.” He stressed that “Iraq has suffered in the past from terrorism and the consequences of the domination of extremist organizations in parts of Syria, and that it would not allow any repetition of these episodes.” He stressed the importance of respecting the unity and sovereignty of Syria.
Al-Sudani observed that “Islamic nations do not need an internal partition, saying that “what is happening today in Syria benefits the Zionist entity.” [Israel]which had launched airstrikes against the Syrian army in order to allow terrorist groups to establish their domination over other regions of Syria. He denounced the Syrian Sunni rebels for not having taken any position in favor of “our people, the Palestinians”, and for failing to frankly denounce the [Israeli] aggression against Gaza.
The report from the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office ends by saying that the conference call was characterized by an emphasis on the importance of joint coordination between the two sides. [Trkiye and Iraq]and on the need to support security and stability in Syria, as this directly affects the security and stability of Iraq and all countries in the region. [i.e. including Trkiye].
Al-Sudani's cold fury against Erdogan comes through clearly in the text. It is not just a Shiite leader's resentment of Erdogan's Sunni triumphalism, but also a sense that Ankara is being reckless and irresponsible, which could have disastrous consequences for Iraq.
Moreover, Al-Sudani was speaking as the Prime Minister of all Iraqis, not simply as the Shiite head of state. He is under enormous pressure from Iraqi Kurds, who I estimate make up about 22 percent of the Iraqi population, and who view the rebels who took Aleppo as fundamentalist Arab radicals with a genocidal attitude toward the Kurds. Northeast Syria is heavily Kurdish and Kurdish sources fear that the Kurdish population faces grave peril from the rebels.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mohammad Shia' al-Sudani, courtesy the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.
Many observers in the Middle East believe that Trkiye is, at least to some extent, responsible for the rapid conquest of Aleppo, Syria's second largest city, by the Sunni Arab rebel group, Tahrir al-Sham. (HTS) and the Syrian National Army (SNA). Sunni rebel forces in northern Syria have also long been supported by the US Central Intelligence Agency, although they shun some groups with known links to al-Qaeda, which are now part of HTS. The rebels' excellent military equipment, clever battlefield tactics, and crisp new uniforms indicate significant foreign support.
Last weekend, as factions of the Syrian National Army (SNA), allied with the HTS or the Levant Liberation Council, supported by Turkey, launched offensives against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by Kurds on various fronts in the wider Aleppo region, tensions have intensified. . Some of the quotes below are from BBC monitoringfor which, thank you.
The core of the Syrian Democratic Forces is the left-wing Kurdish paramilitary group YPG, which was supported by the United States in the fight against ISIL from 2014 to 2018. Kurdish sources said the SDF had established a humanitarian route to facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians to more secure areas. However, Arab fundamentalists supported by Trkiye targeted and obstructed these evacuation efforts. This is what the FDS commander said Mazloum Abdi on “X”
Abdi wrote: “Events in northwest Syria developed quickly and suddenly, as our forces faced intense attacks from multiple sides. With the collapse and withdrawal of the Syrian army and its allies, we intervened to open a humanitarian corridor between our eastern regions, Aleppo and the Tal Rifaat region to protect our people. [Kurds] massacres. But attacks by armed groups supported by the Turkish occupation have cut off this corridor. Our forces courageously defended our people in Aleppo, Tal Rifaat and al-Shahba. We are working to communicate with all actors in Syria to ensure the protection of our people and their safe evacuation from the Tal Rifaat and al-Shahba areas to our safety zones in the northeast of the country. While our forces continue to resist to protect our population in the Kurdish neighborhoods of Aleppo city.
This statement was relayed by all major Kurdish media.
THE Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that some fundamentalists in the Syrian National Army had called for the beheading of Kurds in Aleppo. A video also circulated showing SNA fighters mistreating Kurdish prisoners, according to BBC Monitoring.
To be fair, so far Sunni Arab fundamentalist rebels do not appear to have committed ISIL-style atrocities, and they are not part of ISIL.
The important thing is that neither Iraqi Shiites, represented by Al-Sudani, nor Iraqi Kurds are convinced that these fundamentalist Arab militias will treat Kurds and other minorities fairly.
Hoshyar Zebari of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in northern Iraq warned that some of the HTS constituent groups had been “incubators” for ISIL, although this allegation is not entirely historically accurate. Jabhat al-Nusra or Relief Front comes from the Islamic State of Iraq, itself from Al-Qaeda in Mesopotamia. But it split from the ISI, which became ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) in 2012. The Rescue Front instead allied itself with Ayman al-Zawahiri's al-Qaeda, which chased out ISIL. Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, the leader of the Relief Front, distanced himself from al-Qaeda in 2016, turning against terrorism abroad to focus on conquering territory inside Syria. None of this history may be very reassuring to left-wing democratic or liberal Kurds, but it is not accurate to simply state that HTS is the same as ISIS. Some of its members are branches of the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood. It's not that their regime would be good for women or minorities, but Sinjar-style massacres of Kurds may not be their goal either.
In a certain sense, al-Sudani leads what might be called the Sixth Iraqi Republic. The first four governments after the overthrow of the British-installed monarchy in 1958 were nationalist and led by Sunnis.
They were:
1. The nationalist government of Abd al-Karim Qasim
2. The first Baas government of 1963, which overthrew Qasim
3. The Sunni Arab nationalist government of the Arif brothers from 1963 to 1968, which overthrew the Baath
4. The second Baath government, 1968-2003
The Fifth Republic was installed by the Bush administration and its longest-serving leader was Nouri al-Maliki. It fell when the so-called Islamic State group (ISIL, ISIS, Daesh) took 40% of Iraqi territory in 2014.
Subsequent Shiite prime ministers have led the fight against ISIL in alliance with Iran and the United States, rebuilding the Iraqi national army and welcoming the rise of Shiite paramilitary groups, the Popular Mobilization Forces. Together, and with the help of the U.S. Air Force and Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Sixth Republic reestablished Iraq as a unified state, even invading Kirkuk in 2017 to stop the Kurdish sub-nationalist expansion.
What happened in Syria could threaten the very foundations of the Sixth Iraqi Republic, born from the fight against Sunni Arab radicalism. On the one hand, Al-Sudani clearly fears that developments in Syria could lead some Sunni Iraqis to rebel against Baghdad. He may be completely wrong about this vision, but he is not the only one in Baghdad to share it.
It is therefore this perceived existential threat to the Sixth Republic that led Al-Sudani to make such vehement statements during his conversation with Erdogan, who arguably did not agree with any of al-Sudani's fears. Erdogan views Syria's Sunni Arab rebels as political allies of Ankara and far superior to the Baath government in Damascus.
No one has hated the secular Arab nationalist Baath Party more in history than the religiously minded Iraqi Shiites. It is therefore ironic that they are now defending Baath leader Bashar al-Assad.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.juancole.com/2024/12/shiite-baghdad-radicals.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SIUE women's tennis players join national rankings
- Elon Musk's $56 billion pay deal rejected for second time | BBC News
- 14-year-old Palestinian imprisoned for a year
- After Telangana earthquake, tremors were felt in Nagpur, Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and other places | Latest India News
- Does BYU's last position give the Cougars a chance to sneak in? Desert News
- Trump cites Hunter Biden pardon in latest legal bid to overturn hush money conviction
- PM Modi, Energy News, ET EnergyWorld
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The nuances of Test cricket with the pink ball | Cricket news
- Xi pledges to help Nepal improve connectivity
- Baghdad will not be a mere spectator when Sunni radicals take Syria
- Fresno-area teacher dies of rabies after being bitten by a bat in classroom, health officials confirm
- How Imran Khan's polarizing battle with the Pakistani military could actually strengthen democracy