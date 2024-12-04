Trump cites Hunter Biden pardon in latest legal bid to overturn hush money conviction





CNN-

Defense lawyers for President-elect Donald Trump are using President Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter to argue that Trump's conviction in his Manhattan hush money case should be thrown out.

Yesterday, in granting a 10-year pardon to Hunter Biden that covers all crimes, whether charged or not, President Biden asserted that his son was selectively and unfairly prosecuted and treated differently, Trump's lawyers wrote in a motion filed Monday.

Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, whom he picked for top Justice Department posts in his new administration, say the comments amount to an indictment of the Biden Justice Department and that the New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg engaged in the same kind of political theater.

Braggs' office successfully prosecuted Trump earlier this year for falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Judge Juan Merchan indefinitely postponed sentencing for Trump in this case after Trump was re-elected. Trump's lawyers also want the conviction thrown out, but the prosecutor's office says it will oppose any attempt to dismiss the case.

In addition to the pardon argument, Trump's lawyers also told the judge that his case should be thrown out given his re-election last month.

President Trump's status as president-elect and soon-to-be sitting president poses a legal barrier to pursuing criminal proceedings based on the doctrine of presidential immunity (established by the Supreme Court last summer) and the Supremacy Clause , they wrote.

They pointed to special counsel Jack Smith's decision to end the two federal criminal cases he filed against Trump last year, a decision that Smith said was rooted in long-standing Justice Department policy prohibiting the ministry from criminally prosecuting a sitting president.

Even (Smith) was forced to admit, by the DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), that President Trump's status as president-elect mandates the dismissal of the unjust lawsuits pending against him, they wrote.

Last month, Braggs' office acknowledged in New York court that Trump likely would not be convicted until the end of the defendant's next presidential term, but argued that Trump's felony conviction should stand.

A source close to the prosecutor's office said it was open to a four-year stay on the case.

No current law establishes that a president's temporary immunity from prosecution requires dismissal of a post-trial criminal proceeding that was initiated at a time when the accused was not immune from prosecution criminal offenses and which is based on official conduct from which the accused is also not immune. , wrote the prosecutor’s office.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/03/politics/trump-hush-money-hunter-biden-pardon/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos