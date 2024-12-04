Pakistani court approves interim bail for Imran Khan's wife until December 23





ANI | Updated: December 04, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]December 4 (ANI): The Peshawar High Court has approved interim bail of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, until December 23. The decision was taken after the court heard his request for bail in several cases, The Express Tribune reported. Justice Waqar Ahmed conducted the hearing in court. During the hearing, lawyer Alam Khan Adeen Zai appeared on behalf of Bushra Bibi. During the proceedings, Adeen Zai said his client had applied for bail in 27 cases due to the multiple charges against her. The Additional Attorney General asked the court to ensure that Bushra Bibi appears before the competent courts in accordance with legal requirements. according to The Express Tribune report. Justice Ahmed said interim bail for Bushra Bibi was approved to facilitate her appearance in the respective courts and added that she is expected to appear at the court hearings as scheduled.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi's lawyer requested more time, citing the need for her to appear in more than 50 cases, The Express Tribune reported. However, the judge denied the request for additional time, citing the upcoming winter break. The court then approved her release on interim bail until December 23, giving her time to be present in the respective courts for the cases against her. Earlier on Monday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Minister Chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and 93 others. party leaders amid party protests in Islamabad. The arrest warrants were issued in response to allegations of violence, rioting and other offenses committed during the protests, Dawn reported. Imran Khan, who has been lodged in Adiala jail since last year, is already facing several cases and awaiting bail in several of them. On November 13, Khan had called for nationwide protests on November 24, demanding the restoration of the PTI's electoral mandate, the release of party members detained by the government and the annulment of the 26th Amendment, which he had adopted. It was claimed that he was consolidating a “dictatorial regime”. These calls resulted in clashes in Islamabad, with the party leadership withdrawing from the red zone in the early hours of November 27. The protests, which lasted three days, left six people dead, including a police officer and three Rangers officials. fatally struck by a speeding vehicle, according to officials and hospital sources, Dawn reported. PTI and government officials have made conflicting claims regarding deaths allegedly caused by law enforcement during the protests. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-court-approves-interim-bail-of-imran-khans-wife-until-december-2320241204121830 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos