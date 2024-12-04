



The new criminal laws strengthen the spirit of the people, by the people, for the people, which is the foundation of democracy, he added. Noting that the law of the land was for the citizens, he said legal procedures should therefore also be for the convenience of the public. Highlighting the loopholes in the Indian Penal Code and the fear of law for honest people rather than criminals, Modi said the new Nyay Sanhitas had freed the people from such problems. He added that the government had abolished more than 1,500 old British laws. Modi stressed on the need to broaden our perspective so that law becomes a means of empowering citizens in our country. He added that many laws lacked discussion and deliberation. Citing the example of abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq, Shri Modi said there had been a lot of discussions on this. He added that these days the law relating to the Waqf Board was also under debate. He stressed that it is necessary to give equal importance to laws that aim to increase the dignity and self-respect of citizens. Modi urged every department, every agency, every officer and every policeman to know the new provisions of the Nyay Sanhita and understand their spirit. He urged state governments to work actively to ensure that the Nyay Sanhita is implemented effectively so that its impact is visible on the ground. He also urged citizens to be as aware as possible of these new rights. “The strength of any country is its citizens, and the law of a country is the strength of its citizens,” he exclaimed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2024/Dec/03/terrorists-will-not-be-able-to-take-advantage-of-legal-complexities-of-new-criminal-laws-pm-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos