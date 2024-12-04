The 9 pacts China and Nepal signed as KP Sharma Oli met Xi Jinping in Beijing Firstpost





Even though Nepal and China signed nine agreements during Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China, none of these agreements were new and no new investment announcements have been made so far. Learn more

Nepal and China signed nine agreements during Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China. Breaking with tradition, Oli chose China for his first foreign visit after becoming prime minister in July. Traditionally, Nepali leaders visit India on their first foreign visit, but there have been exceptions. Such moves are seen as attempts by Nepali leaders to distance themselves from India and seek China as an alternative to India in terms of trade, investment and bilateral relations. Oli was received by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Later, the two sides signed nine pacts. Oli met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. Chinese state media reported that Xi told Oli that China would help Nepal become a “land-bound” nation from a landlocked one and would continue to support economic development “to the best of his abilities.” Oli is expected to address the Nepal-China Business Forum on Wednesday and deliver a speech at Peking University, according to the Kathmandu Post. Nepal and China sign 9 agreements Nepal and China reached nine agreements during the meeting between Oli and Li on Tuesday. The nine agreements are: 1. Letter of exchange on the construction of the Tokha-Chhahare tunnel

2. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on enhancing trade between Nepal and China

3. Certificate exchange on completion of reconstruction of Basantapur Durbar in Kathmandu

4. Protocol for the export of heat-treated buffalo meat

5. Memorandum of Understanding on Development Plan (2025-2029) between the Ministry of Finance and the China International Development Cooperation Agency

6. Memorandum of Understanding on Economic and Technical Assistance

7. Exchange of letters on 300 million yuan cash aid

8. Memorandum of Understanding on Chinese Teachers

9. Memorandum of Understanding between Nepal Television and China Media Group (CMG) No new deal signed, BRI deal delayed Although nine agreements were signed and exchanged, none of them were new and all of these agreements had already been concluded, according to Reuters. The news agency further reported that although China has reiterated its usual commitments to support Nepal, no new investments have yet been announced during Oli's visit. Separately, the Kathmandu Post reported that Nepal and China have delayed the signing of the revised Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) agreement. The BRI is China's flagship program for global infrastructure development, under which it has developed a host of projects in several countries, including roads, railways and ports. These projects have been accused of plunging host countries into debt traps and have been seen as a strategy to develop vassal states rather than development partners. Nepal is a signatory to the BRI. Although the revised agreement was not signed during Oli's visit, Nepali officials told the Post that bilateral negotiations were underway and the agreement could be signed at any time. Even though Nepal is a signatory to the BRI, concerns about falling into a debt trap like Sri Lanka have also been raised within Oli's coalition. Reuters reported that due to these concerns, the Nepal government has decided to develop projects under the BRI only through grants and not loans.

