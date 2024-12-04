Aleema and Imran work to clarify Bushra's role in Islamabad protest – Pakistan





A tweet from the Imrans X account indicates that the former First Lady led the marchers according to her instructions. His sister defends his decision to step down to save lives, saying Imran always has an ace up his sleeve.

ISLAMABAD: As a controversy rages over the role played by former first lady Bushra Bibi in the PTI protest in Islamabad last week, Imran Khan and his sister Aleema have come forward in an attempt to clarify her role.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the jailed PTI founder on Tuesday, Aleema Khan said it was indeed Bushra Bibi who led the march and was present on the container, but lamented that other PTI leaders remained absent.

However, Ms Khan stressed that it would not have been a wise decision to stay on the container and let the workers die once the shooting started.

Apparently in response to criticism from some quarters that party members should not have left D-Chowk, she wondered how people could have stayed on the container while protesters were being gunned down by snipers .

Click to see more

Earlier, I suggested that people withdraw, but the workers were not prepared to back down. They said they were ready to sacrifice their lives for Imran Khan, she said.

But the government should be asked why bullets were fired at peaceful protesters, she said.

When asked whether the protesters should have moved to D-Chowk or Sangjani, she said there was confusion over the issue.

As the shooting continued and people showed us the [teargas] shells, we ordered them to retreat to save lives. The reality on the ground was different from the imagination of those sitting far away. The container was the place from which messages were to be transmitted to the workers, but at that time there was no one on the container. So we decided to retreat to a safer place. It was dark and no one was there to guide people, Aleema Khan said.

Ms Khan also insisted her brother still had an ace up his sleeve, which he would play soon.

Imran supports his spouse

Meanwhile, a post on Imran Khan's official demonstration.

I had asked Bushra Bibi how to lead the protest in Islamabad. Whatever she did, she did it according to my instructions.

I have asked the Supreme Court to form an impartial judicial commission to investigate the massacre of innocent and peaceful citizens and severely punish those who ordered the massacre and those involved in it, he was quoted as saying.

Mr Khan said the PTI would not remain silent on the issue and would continue to raise its voice on the issue.

The data of Islamabad and Rawalpindi hospitals regarding martyrs and injured should be made public as soon as possible and CCTV footage of all hospitals and Safe City should be preserved so that the evidence cannot be lost like the May 9.

Omar Ayub leaves the JCP

Separately, PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan resigned as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), suggesting that lawyer Gohar Ali Khan be appointed as a member instead. His resignation would have been transmitted to the President of the National Assembly.

This decision was made after careful consideration and is necessitated by the multitude of first information reports and lawsuits filed against me, which require my immediate and undivided attention, he said.

Published in Dawn, December 4, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/amp/1876508 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos