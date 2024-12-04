Hun Sen, Xi meet: calls for increased security cooperation, cross-party relations





Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen (L), leader of the CPP, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on December 3. HSS

Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate and leader of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), met personally with Chinese President Xi Jinping on December 3, as part of his three-day official visit to China. He encouraged increased security cooperation in areas such as fraud and online gambling, while also suggesting that cross-party and diplomatic relations be strengthened. The two leaders stressed their commitment to strengthening the “ironclad friendship” and advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The former prime minister posted on social media that he had requested continued support from China for Cambodia in the form of grants and concessional loans to encourage investment. In addition, he called for greater collaboration on security, particularly in combating cross-border crime, fraud and online gaming crimes. Hun Sen also stressed the importance of strengthening ties between political parties, particularly the CPP and the Communist Party of China, while strengthening diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China in regional and international forums. Although there is no detailed mention of the Funan Techo Canal project, the message acknowledges Hun Sen's gratitude to Xi Jinping for China's support for the initiative. President Xi noted that China and Cambodia have always worked together to protect mutual interests in a complex and rapidly changing international environment. He promised to continue to support Cambodia in building a “high-quality, advanced and standardized Cambodia-China common future community in the new era”. “The two countries should seize the opportunity to strengthen new win-win cooperation frameworks, including reforms and innovative development in building a community with a common future. This includes the implementation of the Diamond Hexagon cooperation framework and the promotion of industrial, technological, fisheries and agricultural corridors,” he added. Xi also encouraged synergy between China's Belt and Road Initiative and the new Cambodian government's Pentagon strategy. The message highlights Xi's appreciation for Cambodia's rapid development and improving living standards, expressing enthusiasm for strengthening people-to-people ties. He noted that Cambodia remains a popular destination for Chinese tourists. Hun Sen expressed gratitude to China for its past support, citing examples such as the Morodok Techo National Stadium and Covid-19 vaccine donations, among other forms of assistance. He described the visit as highlighting the deep-rooted friendship and continued cooperation between Cambodia and China in multiple fields.

