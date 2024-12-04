Politics
Turkey, Iraq hold high-level talks on Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan spoke by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday about the renewed conflict in their common neighbor Syria, with Erdoan stressing the need to prevent unrest on the Turkish border , Agence France-Presse reported, citing Erdoan's office.
“Mr Erdoan said Turkey's priority was to maintain peace on its borders” as well as “the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Syria”, where last week a rebel coalition led by Islamists went on the offensive, ending a years-long stalemate in the country. The civil war in Syria.
Erdoan's office said he had “urged the Syrian regime to engage in a genuine political process to prevent the situation from deteriorating.”
The Turkish head of state also warned that he “had taken and would take measures to prevent the PKK terrorist organization” [Kurdistan Workers’ Party] and its extensions to take advantage of developments” in northern Syria, home to many Kurdish militants.
The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other rebel groups have seized much of the northern city of Aleppo in recent days and are now advancing towards the central city of Hama.
Iraq, which assured Damascus of its support, sent armored vehicles on Monday to strengthen security on its 600-kilometer-long border with Syria.
The resumption of hostilities in the Syrian civil war has intensified diplomatic maneuvers in the region.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Monday in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, the day after his visit to Damascus, where he met President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.
Tehran was a staunch ally of Assad during the civil war that broke out in 2011.
