Xi pledges to help Nepal improve connectivity





President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Oli is on a four-day official visit to China from Monday to Thursday. WANG ZHUANGFEI/CHINA DAILY

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday pledged to help Nepal accelerate its transformation from a landlocked country to a land-connected one by improving connectivity in areas such as ports, transportation, power grids and telecommunications. , during his meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Beijing. . China will continue to deepen practical cooperation with Nepal, promote high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and continue to provide support within its capabilities. to the economic and social development of the neighboring country, Xi said, adding that Chinese companies are encouraged to invest and set up businesses in Nepal. Oli, 72, who has served as Nepal's prime minister three times, arrived in Beijing on Monday for a four-day official visit. It was his first trip to a foreign country after his fourth return to power in July. Xi appreciated Oli's long-standing dedication to China-Nepal friendship, saying the two countries treated each other with sincerity, mutual respect and mutual support, and maintained healthy and steady development of bilateral relations. As next year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said China attaches great importance to its ties with Nepal in its neighborhood diplomacy and will work with the Asian country of the South to further advance the Sino-Nepalese strategic partnership. of cooperation, characterized by eternal friendship for development and prosperity. China supports Nepal's declaration that 2025 will be the “Year of Nepal Visiting China” and also welcomes Nepalese friends to visit China for business, tourism and study, Xi added. Oli said that as a friend of China, Nepal feels proud and inspired by China's tremendous development achievements and hopes to learn from China how to achieve its own development and prosperity. Noting that there are no differences and only friendship between Nepal and China, Oli said his country appreciates the valuable support provided by China and is willing to continue its active participation in the joint construction of the Belt and Road. Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China principle and will under no circumstances allow any anti-China activities on Nepali soil, Oli added. On Tuesday, Nepal and China also signed cooperation documents in areas including connectivity, medical collaboration and industrial and infrastructure development, following a meeting between Oli and Prime Minister Li Qiang in Beijing . During the discussions, Li said China is ready to work with Nepal to better align their development strategies, expand bilateral trade and investment, and strengthen connectivity via roads, railways and highways. aerial. Oli, who previously visited China in 2016 and 2018, told his Chinese counterpart that Nepal is strongly inspired by China's continued reform and opening-up to build a great modern socialist country and rejuvenate the Chinese nation. Zhang Shubin, director of the Center for Nepal Studies at Hebei University of Economics and Commerce in Shijiazhuang, said the recently signed agreements are expected to play an important role in promoting China-China friendship and cooperation. Nepalese and in the national development of Nepal.

