An unfailing friendship with Cambodia praised





Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, shakes hands with Cambodian People's Party Chairman and Senate Speaker Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Tuesday in Beijing. XIE HUANCHI/XINHUA

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday highlighted Beijing's commitment to building a high-quality, high-level and high-level China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, saying the Southeast Asian country has always been a priority in the nation's neighborhood. diplomacy. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, made the remarks during his talks in Beijing with Cambodian People's Party Chairman and Senate Speaker Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who began a three-day visit on Monday. days in China. The visit marks Hun Sen's first trip to China in his capacity as President of the Cambodian Senate since he resigned as Prime Minister in August 2023. Xi highlighted the all-weather friendship between China and Cambodia, noting that the relationship closely aligns with the common interests of the two peoples. He called on the two countries to strengthen mutual exchanges, saying the CPC is willing to strengthen cooperation with the CPP in strategic communication and training of civil servants, and help Cambodia explore a development path suited to its needs. national conditions. China is ready to work with Cambodia to enrich the bilateral cooperation framework of the Diamond Hexagon and formulate cooperation plans on the development of the industrial development corridor and the fish and rice corridor, said Mr. Xi. He also stressed the need to ensure the successful implementation of key cooperation projects, to foster high-quality alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and Cambodia's Pentagon strategy. China has been Cambodia's largest trading partner and largest source of investment for many years. The bilateral free trade agreement signed between the two countries, which entered into force on January 1, 2022, is the first bilateral free trade agreement signed by Cambodia with another country. Customs statistics showed that from January to August, bilateral trade increased 19.9 percent year-on-year to $11.81 billion. During their talks, Xi pledged to continuously support Cambodia to play a greater role in international and regional affairs, to strengthen the strength of the Global South. Beijing supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in maintaining its strategic autonomy and maintaining its centrality, he said, adding that China firmly opposes the introduction of a Cold War mentality in the region by external forces. Hun Sen stressed that friendship with China constitutes the firm political consensus of the CPP and will remain unchanged despite the transition of Cambodian leaders. Stressing that China is Cambodia's most reliable friend, he said Cambodia appreciates China's long-term support and assistance for the country's political, economic and social development. Cambodia is willing to strengthen party-to-party exchanges with China, deepen political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation in various fields, and strengthen youth and people-to-people exchanges, he said. Relations between China and Cambodia reached new heights during Hun Sen's tenure as Cambodian Prime Minister, becoming an “ironclad partnership”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202412/04/WS674f9434a310f1265a1d0dff.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos