How Assad's struggles in Syria reflect a weakened Iran

With Hezbollah decimated, Iran significantly weakened and Russia preoccupied with its war against Ukraine, Syrian opposition forces had favorable conditions for the surprise offensive they launched last week. These forces are closer than ever to overthrowing dictator Bashar al-Assad, experts told the Washington Free Beaconhighlighting the ever loosening hold of the Iranian regime over the Middle East.

The resumption of Syria's 13-year war will pose new challenges for the new Trump administration, grappling with a Middle East already inflamed by a year of war between Israel and Iranian-backed forces in the region. It is precisely this conflict, regional analysts and former U.S. national security officials say, that set the stage for armed Syrian rebel forces to retake Aleppo, a key stronghold, and establish their positions on the capital, Damascus. .

The key player in the coming battle for control of Syria is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who supports anti-Assad forces and likely played a role in launching their stunning offensive. These forces are primarily composed of Islamist militias controlled by Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham, a U.S.-designated terrorist group. On the other side is Assad, a brutal dictator who relies on support from Iran and Russia.

“For years, Iran dominated Syria through Assad, but Erdogan saw an opening with a weakened Iran and Hezbollah thanks to Israeli operations,” said Simone Ledeen, former assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East. East. “By supporting Islamist networks, Turkey is seeking to fill the void left by Iran's decline. This could redraw the map of the Middle East.”

Yet Assad's decline would by no means lead to a friendly replacement of the United States. The Syrian conflict is “the Middle East equivalent of Alien versus predator“All of the actors are bad actors with terrorist, anti-American or anti-Israel agendas,” said Jonathan Schanzer, an analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

The dictator's struggles, however, could provide a further opening for Israel to deal a devastating blow to Tehran. Iran is would have shipped dozens of fighters are being sent to Syria to fight rebel forces, and its air defenses are already decimated thanks to Israel's October counterattack against the Islamic Republic.

Amid the chaos, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may see an opportunity to strike Tehran again, “including on the nuclear program,” according to former White House national security adviser John Bolton. This option remains “still on the table,” he said.

“It’s still the regime in Tehran,” Bolton said. “That's the threat. Assad is a manifestation of that threat.”

With Syrian opposition forces now closing in on Damascus following the siege of Aleppo and subsequent fighting in other cities, analysts are only beginning to understand how Israel's war against Hamas and Hezbollah has fundamentally reshaped the region.

“The Israelis have contributed to the change and the weakening of the actors” who support Assad, according to the former American ambassador to Syria, Robert Ford, who spoke about the situation during a press briefing organized Tuesday by the Middle East Institute . Since last week's march on Aleppo, for example, the Israelis have reportedly intercepted an Iranian supply plane heading toward Damascus, once again underscoring Tehran's weakening hand.

At this early stage of the conflict, it is Erdogan's Turkey that has the most to gain, by potentially extracting territorial concessions from Assad and his Russian allies, according to Bolton. But Moscow is especially concerned about its two military bases in Syria, which give the Russians influence over the region.

Although it is unclear what Syria will look like in the coming months, one possibility could see Erdogan's Turkey “controlling Islamist forces on one side and Russia clinging to an enclave of Christian communities on the other,” said Ledeen, a former deputy secretary of defense. THE Free tag.

As the Middle East undergoes monumental changes, the United States has remained largely on the sidelines.

“One of the most troubling aspects of this moment is that we are watching tectonic plates shift, while there is no visible effort or even apparent desire to shape these outcomes for our benefit,” Ledeen said . “This moment is a test of American resolve, and our adversaries are watching closely. Iran is emboldened, Russia and China are taking notes, and our allies are increasingly worried.”