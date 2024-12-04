Ties between China and Saudi Arabia strengthened by green technologies

Chinese exports and investments are flowing into Saudi Arabia as the kingdom's demand for green technology deepens a relationship once defined by oil sales and challenges trade ties with its traditional Western partners.

Bilateral trade was for many years almost entirely dominated by Chinese purchases of Saudi oil. But now, Chinese exports to Saudi Arabia are heading towards a record high, at $40.2 billion in the first 10 months of the year, compared to $34.9 billion in the same period of the year. last year, according to Chinese government data.

China has also become the kingdom's largest source of new foreign direct investment, with investments from 2021 to October this year totaling $21.6 billion, around a third of which was in clean technologies such as batteries, solar energy and wind power, according to investments monitored by fDi Markets. This compares to $12.5 billion from the United States, the second highest.

These figures herald a sea change, with China eclipsing the kingdom's traditional investment partners, the United States and France. Many Chinese deals do not yet appear in official Saudi figures, indicating that capital has not yet been deployed.

A major shift was underway, said Camille Lons, a China and Middle East expert and policy researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

When the Saudis look at the world map, they increasingly see themselves as this middle power, she said. They are trying to become less dependent on the United States. Deepening their relations with China is one way to achieve this.

Stronger ties between Saudi Arabia and China could complicate the incoming Trump administration's prospects in dealing with Riyadh, Lons said. If Trump decides not to provide what they really want in terms of security guarantees and technological cooperation, they can wave the Chinese card, saying we have other options.

Analysts said the deepening economic cooperation followed high-level political and diplomatic efforts, including Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Riyadh in late 2022, his talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Beijing's intervention in March 2023 to help restore ties between the two countries. Arabia and Iran.

THE [2022] The meeting of the two government leaders essentially triggered meetings up and down the chain, said Charles Chang, head of corporate ratings for Greater China at S&P Global Ratings. Relations between China and Saudi Arabia began to diversify very quickly.

For Xi, trade with Saudi Arabia is strategically important to deepen China's influence outside the United States and Europe, where it faces growing threats of sanctions and tariffs, according to analysts. China's focus on trade and investment also marks a shift from the debt-driven Belt and Road infrastructure plan.

For Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's day-to-day ruler who co-chairs the China-Saudi Arabia High-Level Joint Committee, Chinese investments support his efforts in achieving his so-called Vision 2030 modernization drive, designed to diversify the economy, transition. to cleaner energy and project the kingdom onto the world stage.

Riyadh has so far been careful to balance its relations with the United States, its most important military partner, and has limited trade with China in sensitive sectors such as defense and artificial intelligence, according to Saudi officials.

Saudi investments in China's oil and gas industry as well as Chinese investments in Saudi Arabia's renewable energy sector are fueling the expansion of trade. Ken Liu, head of China renewables, utilities and energy research at UBS, forecasts $432 billion in additional annual energy-related trade between the Middle East and China from here 2030.

Many new deals have taken place in recent months, highlighting deepening ties. Backed by Saudi investment, China's aging oil refineries are diversifying into petrochemicals further downstream, including diesel, methanol and ammonia.

Saudi Aramco in September expanded its Chinese refining and chemical partnerships with Rongsheng and Hengli, two of China's largest petrochemical groups. Saudi Aramco also announced a plan with China National Building Material Group to build clean technology manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Investment group EWPartners, backed by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund PIF, announced in mid-October a $2 billion plan for a so-called Saudi-Sino special economic zone at Riyadh's King Salman International Airport and so that more Chinese companies locate their production there. .

Efforts to better integrate the two countries' financial systems are also gaining ground. In June, China approved exchange-traded funds that track the performance of the FTSE Saudi Arabia Index, allowing Chinese investors to gain exposure to top-tier Saudi stocks, including Saudi Aramco and Saudi National Bank. In return, Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority approved the listing of the country's first ETF that tracks Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong.

In August, the PIF signed memorandums of understanding worth a total of $50 billion with six of China's largest state-owned banks. And in November, China chose Saudi Arabia as the location for its first sale of U.S. dollar sovereign bonds in three years.

Beijing is also trying to leverage closer ties with Saudi Arabia to promote wider international use of the Chinese currency. The kingdom, like most other international oil producers, has long been reluctant to accept payment in renminbi due to its limited ability to use the proceeds.

Yet in a research note, S&P analysts pointed out that while meaningful trade in renminbi-denominated oil between China and Saudi Arabia could still take decades, deeper relations between Saudi Arabia and China could, in the long term, support what is called the petroyuan.

Ultimately, S&P's Chang said, the stage was set for the relationship to go increasingly beyond oil. If Saudi Arabia is looking for countries that have been able to industrialize very quickly in a centralized way, China is probably the best example. This brings the long-term interests of the two countries closer together.

Additional reporting by Wenjie Ding in Beijing