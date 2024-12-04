Jokowi and his family no longer part of PDIP: Hasto





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Secretary General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), Hasto Kristiyanto, clarified that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), is no longer affiliated with the party. He further stated that Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and former Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution are also no longer considered PDIP cadres. “I reiterate that Mr. Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” Hasto remarked during a press conference at the PDIP party school in Jakarta on Wednesday. Hasto stressed that Jokowi and his family no longer align with the party's ideals, held since the days of the first president, Soekarno, and the Indonesian National Party (PNI). “PDI Perjuangan is motivated by ideals, as evidenced by the notification of the Surakarta City DPC regarding the automatic termination of Gibran's membership, based on the Law on Political Parties and AD/ART of the party,” he said. Hasto stressed that party membership is not only defined by a membership card (KTA), but also by a commitment to supporting a just and prosperous nation. The PDIP adheres to the principle “satyam eva jayate”, which means “only truth triumphs”. “We believe that throughout human history, no authoritarian power, no matter how strong, has endured. Such regimes eventually become dark spots on history,” Hasto explained. Earlier, on Tuesday (December 3), President Jokowi declined to directly answer questions about his status as a PDIP member and simply smiled and acknowledged that he still held a PDIP membership card. Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, made history as Indonesia's first president without military training or ties to the country's main political families. By the end of his term, Jokowi's reputation was mixed. Initially celebrated as a champion of democracy, he was later widely accused of undermining Indonesia's democratic institutions. Additionally, he invested huge sums of money in Nusantara, a controversial and incomplete new capital of East Kalimantan. Jokowi left office on October 20 and was replaced by Prabowo Subianto, with Jokowi's eldest son serving as vice president. Related news: Jokowi discusses presidential candidate with PDIP president Related news: PDIP's demand for more ministerial posts linked to Jokowi: analyst Translator: Narda Margaretha Sinambala, Aditya Eko Sigit Wicak

Editor: Rahmad Nasution

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/337013/jokowi-and-family-no-longer-part-of-pdip-hasto The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos