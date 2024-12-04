On the cover | Yeshiva Beth Yehudah Annual Dinner Brings Detroiters Together | Community

In dark times, we have a duty to see the light in each other.

In a city defined by its resilience, the grand ballroom of Detroits Renaissance Center glowed with hope and unity at Yeshiva Beth Yehudah's annual dinner on Sunday, November 3. It was an evening where more than 2,500 people from all corners of Michigan came together not only to celebrate but to share something deeply human: coming together to support each other.

The theme of unity was not only spoken, it was lived. Attendees from all walks of life, from elected officials and business leaders to dedicated parents and alumni, filled the room with an energy that transcended divisions.

Featuring an illustrious group of speakers, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the evening was a testament to the power of unity in difficult times.

These distinguished speakers shared the stage with an esteemed dais of political, business and religious leaders from across the country. Among them were U.S. representatives, state, county and city leaders, CEOs and spiritual leaders such as Eric Fingerhut, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, and Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP. This extraordinary gathering reflected the evening's theme of unity, as diverse voices came together to celebrate education, inclusion and the shared values ​​that strengthen communities.

Governor Whitmer's words brought the room to a standstill for the evening. In dark times, we have a duty to see the light in each other, she began. And that's why I'm especially proud to see so many different Michigan communities represented in this room. This is what living your values ​​looks like.

Whitmer's remarks reflected what was visible to all that night: Yeshiva is more than a school, it is a pillar of unity. From preschoolers learning colors, shapes and letters to the Grosfeld Center for Special Education, where more than 420 children of varying abilities find belonging and growth, Yeshiva exemplifies what is possible when a community dares to dream for each child.

Exceptional leaders

Honoree Matt Lester represented this vision. His commitment to education and philanthropy reflected the public's shared commitment to the future and to the education of generations to come. Lester spoke of his deep and lasting relationship with Yeshiva, built over years of study in the Yeshivas Partners in Torah program, and his faith in the Almighty.

It is my wife and I who wish to express our thanks to this remarkable and holy institution, Lester said.

In accepting the Outstanding Leadership Award, Lester spoke of the hope that fills the halls of Yeshivas and his confidence in the bright futures of his students.

Event chairs Jerry Norcia, CEO of DTE Energy, and Steve Steinour, CEO of Huntington Bank, highlighted the importance of partnerships with businesses and communities to support our future generations. The evening also recognized the transformative impact of major benefactors Norman Pappas, this year’s Guardian Award recipient; Jim and Nancy Grosfeld, whose namesake Nancy Grosfeld campus and James Grosfeld Center for Special Education support inclusive learning for hundreds of students; and Mickey Shapiro, whose unwavering support is evident at the Mickey Shapiro Educational Complex. Yeshiva exemplifies what is possible when a community dares to dream for every child.

Stand up against hatred

Mayor Duggan stressed the importance of combating anti-Semitism and promoting education. Tonight's dinner is proof of the power of unity where all members of this diverse and amazing crowd have come together to form bonds of friendship and support for one another, he said, against any act of intolerance or hatred, all for the future of our country. young people, and for the strength and security of our state and our country.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the evening's guest speaker, highlighted the global importance of combating hatred and fostering understanding through education. In defending the Jewish people and Israel, we stand against an ancient evil, as well as for democracy and freedom themselves. His wit and seriousness balanced reflection and hope.

However, it was the music that transformed the evening into something unforgettable. The Yeshiva Boys Choir, with their clear voices full of youthful optimism, performed a number of uplifting and heartwarming songs, including A Perfect World. The room fell silent as their harmonies painted a picture of a world built on unity, their message as vibrant as the melodies that filled the air.

From its humble beginnings over 100 years ago, Yeshiva Beth Yehudah has become a beacon of learning and compassion. This year’s dinner reaffirmed its mission, reminding all in attendance that every child educated, every life touched, and every act of kindness builds a legacy far greater than ourselves. As the evening drew to a close, the room was filled with a deep sense of mission, an unwavering belief that, through unity, love and unwavering commitment, we are building the future together .

Boris Johnson goes to school

Earlier in the day of the dinner, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Yeshiva to experience first-hand its mission and impact. He joined the boys in an energetic game of soccer, showcasing their camaraderie and team spirit. At Bais Yaakov Girls' Primary School, he participated in a craft activity with the fifth-grade girls. Her visit concluded with a dynamic panel discussion with high school girls, engaging in meaningful dialogue on education, anti-Semitism and politics. This immersive experience offered Johnson valuable insight into Yeshivas’ commitment to nurturing young minds, highlighting its commitment to academic excellence, personal growth and enduring community values.