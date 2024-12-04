Connect with us

Politics

On the cover | Yeshiva Beth Yehudah Annual Dinner Brings Detroiters Together | Community

On the cover | Yeshiva Beth Yehudah Annual Dinner Brings Detroiters Together | Community

 


In dark times, we have a duty to see the light in each other.

In a city defined by its resilience, the grand ballroom of Detroits Renaissance Center glowed with hope and unity at Yeshiva Beth Yehudah's annual dinner on Sunday, November 3. It was an evening where more than 2,500 people from all corners of Michigan came together not only to celebrate but to share something deeply human: coming together to support each other.







Shawn Scott2024Gala-0121.jpg

More than 2,500 guests joined Yeshiva Beth Yehudah on November 3 for an evening of inspiring unity, celebrating education, community and shared values.


Shawn M. Scott


The theme of unity was not only spoken, it was lived. Attendees from all walks of life, from elected officials and business leaders to dedicated parents and alumni, filled the room with an energy that transcended divisions.

Featuring an illustrious group of speakers, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the evening was a testament to the power of unity in difficult times.







Shawn Scott 2024Gala-0224.jpg

The Yeshiva Boys Choirs' performance embodied the evening's message of hope and unity.


Shawn M. Scott


These distinguished speakers shared the stage with an esteemed dais of political, business and religious leaders from across the country. Among them were U.S. representatives, state, county and city leaders, CEOs and spiritual leaders such as Eric Fingerhut, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, and Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP. This extraordinary gathering reflected the evening's theme of unity, as diverse voices came together to celebrate education, inclusion and the shared values ​​that strengthen communities.







RobertBrucePhotography-591.jpg

Governor Gretchen Whitmers' remarks reflected what was visible to all that night: Yeshiva is more than a school, it is a pillar of unity.


Robert Bruce Photography


Governor Whitmer's words brought the room to a standstill for the evening. In dark times, we have a duty to see the light in each other, she began. And that's why I'm especially proud to see so many different Michigan communities represented in this room. This is what living your values ​​looks like.

Whitmer's remarks reflected what was visible to all that night: Yeshiva is more than a school, it is a pillar of unity. From preschoolers learning colors, shapes and letters to the Grosfeld Center for Special Education, where more than 420 children of varying abilities find belonging and growth, Yeshiva exemplifies what is possible when a community dares to dream for each child.

Exceptional leaders

Honoree Matt Lester represented this vision. His commitment to education and philanthropy reflected the public's shared commitment to the future and to the education of generations to come. Lester spoke of his deep and lasting relationship with Yeshiva, built over years of study in the Yeshivas Partners in Torah program, and his faith in the Almighty.

It is my wife and I who wish to express our thanks to this remarkable and holy institution, Lester said.







Joe Maroon Photography (804)Retouched.jpg

Internationally renowned Maestro Dudi Kalish led the Yeshiva Boys Choir in a heartwarming and uplifting performance.


In accepting the Outstanding Leadership Award, Lester spoke of the hope that fills the halls of Yeshivas and his confidence in the bright futures of his students.

Event chairs Jerry Norcia, CEO of DTE Energy, and Steve Steinour, CEO of Huntington Bank, highlighted the importance of partnerships with businesses and communities to support our future generations. The evening also recognized the transformative impact of major benefactors Norman Pappas, this year’s Guardian Award recipient; Jim and Nancy Grosfeld, whose namesake Nancy Grosfeld campus and James Grosfeld Center for Special Education support inclusive learning for hundreds of students; and Mickey Shapiro, whose unwavering support is evident at the Mickey Shapiro Educational Complex. Yeshiva exemplifies what is possible when a community dares to dream for every child.

Stand up against hatred

Mayor Duggan stressed the importance of combating anti-Semitism and promoting education. Tonight's dinner is proof of the power of unity where all members of this diverse and amazing crowd have come together to form bonds of friendship and support for one another, he said, against any act of intolerance or hatred, all for the future of our country. young people, and for the strength and security of our state and our country.







AndrewPotter Yeshiva2024-266.jpg

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggans' remarks spoke to the evening's spirit of unity and hope.


Andrew Potter


Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the evening's guest speaker, highlighted the global importance of combating hatred and fostering understanding through education. In defending the Jewish people and Israel, we stand against an ancient evil, as well as for democracy and freedom themselves. His wit and seriousness balanced reflection and hope.







AndrewPotter-439Retouched.jpg

There was an esteemed dais of political, business and religious leaders from across the country.


Andrew Potter


However, it was the music that transformed the evening into something unforgettable. The Yeshiva Boys Choir, with their clear voices full of youthful optimism, performed a number of uplifting and heartwarming songs, including A Perfect World. The room fell silent as their harmonies painted a picture of a world built on unity, their message as vibrant as the melodies that filled the air.

From its humble beginnings over 100 years ago, Yeshiva Beth Yehudah has become a beacon of learning and compassion. This year’s dinner reaffirmed its mission, reminding all in attendance that every child educated, every life touched, and every act of kindness builds a legacy far greater than ourselves. As the evening drew to a close, the room was filled with a deep sense of mission, an unwavering belief that, through unity, love and unwavering commitment, we are building the future together .

Boris Johnson goes to school







Mike Ferdinande 110324_BorisJohnsonYeshivaVisit_MF46.jpg

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined the boys in a lively game of football.


Mike Ferdinande


Earlier in the day of the dinner, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Yeshiva to experience first-hand its mission and impact. He joined the boys in an energetic game of soccer, showcasing their camaraderie and team spirit. At Bais Yaakov Girls' Primary School, he participated in a craft activity with the fifth-grade girls. Her visit concluded with a dynamic panel discussion with high school girls, engaging in meaningful dialogue on education, anti-Semitism and politics. This immersive experience offered Johnson valuable insight into Yeshivas’ commitment to nurturing young minds, highlighting its commitment to academic excellence, personal growth and enduring community values.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thejewishnews.com/community/on-the-cover-yeshiva-beth-yehudah-s-annual-dinner-brings-detroiters-together/article_68fb90a4-b1a0-11ef-82c3-134ccd1cf5d7.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: