PM Oli meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, signs nine-point MoU – The Himalayan Times – Nepal's No.1 English Daily Newspaper





KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 3 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on an official visit to China, met President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Li Qiang. The Prime Minister also invited President Xi Jinping to visit Nepal. Xi responded that he would visit Nepal in due course. Krishna Prasad Dhakal, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said President Jinping announced 500 million yuan to Nepal. “During the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a grant of 500 million renminbi (around nine billion rupees) to Nepal,” Dhakal added. Following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Oli and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang this morning, officials from the two countries signed an agreement and a memorandum of understanding. According to the list provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the MoUs signed during Prime Minister Oli's official visit cover economic cooperation, trade promotion and construction of physical infrastructure. Before Oli's visit, the main power partners – the Congress and the UML – had agreed on a “framework” for the implementation of the BRI. Taking to Facebook, the CPN-UML Deputy General Secretary congratulated Prime Minister Oli and Nepal NC Chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba for their success in building consensus for the BRI cooperation framework. “This agreement will not only take Nepal's development partnership with China to new heights; it will also serve as a critical starting point for establishing a unified national vision in foreign relations,” his message read. Previously, disagreements arose between the ruling parties over a document titled “Implementation Plan”. Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding with China on the Belt and Road Initiative in 2017. However, the government is yet to make any major decisions regarding the implementation of the project. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials from the two countries signed the following documents: 1. Memorandum of Understanding for Economic and Technical Cooperation 2. Letter of exchange for the Tokha-Chhahare tunnel 3. Memorandum of Understanding on Trade Promotion Cooperation 4. Memorandum of understanding on essential elements for the “thermal” processing of buffalo meat intended for export from Nepal to China 5. Memorandum of understanding for the development plan (year 2024-2029) 6. Exchange letter regarding financial and technical assistance 7. Presentation of certificate of completion of reconstruction of nine-storey Basantpur Palace 8. Memorandum of Understanding on Volunteer Chinese Language Teachers 9. Memorandum of Understanding between Nepal Television and Chinese Media Group According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is an agreement and understanding regarding the exchange of support, especially in the areas of connectivity, industrial development, infrastructure development, medical cooperation, agriculture, trade , tourism, investment, science and technology, sports, disaster management. people-to-people contacts and poverty reduction. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that today's bilateral negotiations contributed to the improvement of relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Oli, on an official visit to China since Monday, will return home on December 5.

