Prabowo should inform his ASEAN colleagues about his meeting with Xi Jinping

December 4, 2024

JAKARTA – As a foreign policy-focused president, President Prabowo Subianto made it clear that in the next five years, Indonesia will stand out in anticipating and resolving growing global tensions in many parts of the world, such as in the Indo-Pacific, most notably in the South China Sea ( SCS). China is increasingly asserting itself by imposing its unilateral claims on almost all of Southeast Asia's resource-rich marine areas. Neighbors expect the new president to continue to play a leadership role, particularly in dealing with China, as his predecessor did.

The ten ASEAN members must adapt to the military buildup of the United States and its allies. China also has overlapping problems with those of Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues to make threats of nuclear war against Japan, South Korea and the United States. It may be only a matter of time before military rivalry spills over into the Strait of Malacca, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

However, Indonesia risks losing credibility, especially among countries with overlapping claims to the SCS, such as Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The joint statement by Prabowo and Xi Jinping, issued after their bilateral summit in Beijing on November 9, suggests that Indonesia recognizes China's nine-line map. Indonesia is not a contender for SCS but also faces the aggressive presence of Chinese warships and fishermen in the North Natuna Sea.

According to Article 5 of Law No. 43/2008 on National Boundaries, Indonesia has direct land borders with Malaysia, New Papua Guinea and Timor Leste, and maritime borders with Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, India and Thailand. Indonesia has no border with China.

The 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) recognizes Indonesia's 200-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The UN rejects China's claim to the SCS and its nine (now 10) dashed line map. So where does the problem of overlapping claims come from?

Prabowo and Xi agreed to jointly develop waters where the two countries have overlapping claims. This is a politically binding agreement and therefore President Prabowo should explain to his ASEAN colleagues and our nation what is happening with the joint declaration. This policy change, if real, would damage Indonesia's credibility in the international community.

Our neighbors have the right to know the real situation from Prabowo himself. Has Indonesia changed its position on the SCS and its UN-recognized sovereign rights over the Natuna Sea? From a media point of view, it is indeed a political mistake if Indonesia makes concessions on its EEZ to China.

I proposed to the President to undertake an introductory visit to all ASEAN countries except Myanmar. He visited them before officially replacing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on October 20. He explained to them his position and why he agreed with the joint statement.

Indonesia should never forget its role in ASEAN. Neighbors consider Indonesia their “primus inter pares”.

Over the past decade under Jokowi, Indonesia tended to turn inward and favor transactional foreign policy practices. But traditionally, Indonesia also enjoys a high position among the so-called developing countries of the South and positions itself as a natural representative of the developing countries, most of which are grouped in the Non-Aligned Movement. And ASEAN is traditionally considered the cornerstone of Indonesian diplomacy.

However, Indonesia has the world's 16th largest economy and is part of the G20, and Jakarta is confident it will distance itself further from the region in its diplomatic efforts. The country is internationally recognized as a global middle power, along with other countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as Australia, South Korea and Japan. While the other three countries are allies of the United States, Indonesia only has strategic partnerships with these four countries. Jakarta tries to distance itself from power rivalries, but realizes that being “free and active” partly means having a foot in both camps.

Indonesia also considers itself a subregional superpower in Southeast Asia and a de facto leader of ASEAN. With Indonesia's influence, ASEAN follows Indonesia's principle of freedom and activity in foreign policy, especially in the face of rivalry between China and the United States.

Indonesia, and ASEAN in general, tends to quietly agree with the growing military presence of the United States and its allies and strategic partners such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and some NATO members, to counterbalance a more assertive China. The establishment of flexible security cooperation between the United States, Japan, India and Australia (Quad) as well as the formal military pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States United (AUKUS) are only hated by ASEAN in appearance.

The Indo-Pacific covers a vast area but is more limited to the SCS and the Strait of Malacca for ASEAN. Officially, publicly, all countries support the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook (AOIP) and expect ASEAN to play a crucial role in the region. As a middle power, Indonesia is in a position to lead the regional group in “rowing between two reefs”. However, many countries are uniting to fight against China.

Prabowo feels closer to the West, but he is also realistic in that he has little choice but to choose China for his economic interests. However, this does not mean that Indonesia is ready to compromise on the Natuna Sea.

It is timely for the President to brief his regional counterparts in their capitals as part of his introductory visit to ASEAN countries. Please go ahead.