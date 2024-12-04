Prabowo refuses to be said to use Jokowi's people in his cabinet: I use Indonesian children





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Prabowo Subianto disagrees if he plans to use many ministers from 7th President Joko Widodo's government in the red and white cabinet. He conveyed this during a speech during the Tanwir trial and a reception for the 112th birthday of Muhammadiyah in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

“Prabowo uses a lot of Jokowi? No. I use red and white, Indonesian children,” Prabowo said on Wednesday, followed online on YouTube by the Presidential Secretariat.

He gave the example of the appointment of the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, to his government cabinet. In fact, Trenggono was one of the people who joined Jokowi when he defeated him in the 2019 presidential election. “Is this true? Come on, admit it, who is Pak Jokowi's treasurer? Trenggono,” he said.

Apart from this, Prabowo highlighted the position of Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs or Menkopolkam, which is not occupied by Gerindra Party cadres. The position of Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs during the Prabowo Subianto administration was occupied by the former head of the National Intelligence Agency and a close friend of PDIP General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri, Budi Gunawan.

Prabowo said it would not be a problem if his ministers did not come from a political party. Because he believes that all the personalities chosen to help him in government have a love for the country.

“So it's not a problem. For me, differences of opinion should be approached wisely, and if there is a mistake, we correct it,” Prabowo said.

Research Tempo found 17 names of Jokowi's ministers that were used again by Prabowo. Of the 17 names, 12 ministers were found who were in their former positions. Meanwhile, the other five names have changed positions.

Here is a list of 17 Jokowi ministers in the Prabowo government

1. Airlangga Hartarto continues to serve as Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs

2. Muhammad Tito Karnavian continues to serve as Minister of the Interior

3. Sri Mulyani Indrawati continues to be Minister of Finance

4. Budi Gunadi Sadikin continues to serve as Minister of Health

5. Saifullah Yusuf continues to serve as Minister of Social Affairs

6. Bahlil Lahadalia continues to serve as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM)

7. Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita continues to serve as Minister of Industry

8. Andi Amran Sulaiman continues to be Minister of Agriculture

9. Sakti Wahyu Trenggono continues to serve as Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries

10. Erick Thohir continues to exercise his functions as Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN)

11. Rosan Roeslani continues to serve as Minister of Investment and Downstream/Head of BKPM

12. Dito Ariotedjo continues to exercise his functions as Minister of Youth and Sports

13. Pratikno, currently Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture, previously Minister of State

14. Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, currently Coordinating Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, previously Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning

15. Zulkifli Hasan, currently Coordinating Minister of Food, former Minister of Commerce

16. Raja Juli Antoni, currently Minister of Forests, former Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning

17. Budi Arie Setiadi, now Minister of Cooperatives, formerly Minister of Communication and Information (Kominfo)

