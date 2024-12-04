Dead but not counted: hidden victims of Pakistan's latest political clash | Imran Khan





Islamabad, Pakistan Anees Shehzad's death certificate states that he died of a pelvic injury and a gunshot wound.

He was killed while protesting alongside thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the capital Islamabad on November 26 following clashes with security forces. Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), insists he was among a dozen civilians killed by police gunfire that day.

However, according to the government, no protesters were killed, not even 20-year-old Shehzad.

A week after PTI members laid siege to Islamabad and were later dispersed in a late-night operation by law enforcement, the government and PTI find themselves locked in a tense standoff over conflicting narratives on the number of victims during these clashes.

While some PTI leaders initially said hundreds of supporters were killed, party president Gohar Ali Khan later said the number of dead protesters stood at 12.

Attaullah Tarar, the federal information minister, mocked the discrepancy in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday. These bodies will only be found on TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp. They are playing politics of jokes and lies with the nation, Tarar wrote in his message in Urdu.

Earlier, on November 28, during an exchange with the foreign press, Tarar had affirmed that there had been no deaths during the demonstrations.

He cited statements from Islamabad's two largest public hospitals, PIMS and Poly Clinic, saying they had not received any bodies. The Health Ministry issued two separate statements confirming this, it said in response to a question from Al Jazeera.

Thousands of Khan's supporters and PTI members arrived in Islamabad on November 26, 2024 to demand his release. [WK Yousufzai/AP Photo]

Al Jazeera spoke to the families of four PTI supporters, including Shehzad, killed in clashes with security forces, and also contacted Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Rana Sanaullah, the political adviser to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to seek their comments. on claims and counterclaims. However, no one from the authority responded.

The PTI has now released the names of the 12 supporters it says were killed between November 24 and 26, with at least 10 reportedly suffering gunshot wounds. Among them was Shehzad, originally from Kotli Sattian, a small town in the Punjab province.

Anees Shehzad was one of the PTI supporters who the party says died during last week's protest [Courtesy Nafees Satti]

Still in shock

Shehzad's cousin Nafees Satti described the young man as a staunch PTI supporter who insisted on joining the rally. We all tried to stop him, but he was adamant because Imran Khan, his political idol, had asked for it, Satti told Al Jazeera.

The protesters, led by Bushra Bibi, Khan's wife, were demanding the annulment of February election results, the release of political prisoners including Khan, and the reversal of a constitutional amendment allowing government control of judicial appointments high level.

On the afternoon of November 26, hundreds of PTI supporters managed to reach D-Chowk, the focal point of protests near government buildings in Islamabad, where they set fire to police kiosks, chanted slogans in favor of Khan and waved party flags. Shehzad was one of them.

Protesters quickly clashed with paramilitary forces who used tear gas and rubber bullets. They also allegedly fired live ammunition, which the government denies.

Shehzad's family received a call from the Poly Clinic around 4 p.m., informing them that he had been seriously injured. By the time they arrived, Anees had succumbed to his injuries.

It's been a week, but his mother and younger brother are still in shock, Satti said. His brother continues to faint from time to time. Our entire family is devastated.

Pakistani army troops and police officers take positions at D-Chowk in Islamabad, Pakistan, ahead of a protest by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, November 26, 2024. [FILE: AP Photo/WK Yousufzai]

The call suddenly dropped

The tragedy extends beyond the Aneess family. Another PTI supporter, Mobeen Aurangzeb, 24, from Abbottabad, was the sole breadwinner of a family of nine and had been living in Islamabad for several years.

His younger brother, Asad, said Mobeen, an active member of the PTI, had planned to attend the protest, but the family did not realize the extent of the risks involved.

He was talking to my sister on the phone when the call was suddenly interrupted. When she called back, a stranger answered and told her that Mobeen had been shot and was being taken to the hospital, Asad said.

Asad and other members of his family had difficulty reaching the polyclinic, where Mobeen had been taken. Roads were closed to prevent new waves of protesters from reaching the heart of Islamabad, and those who arrived at the hospital said authorities were uncooperative.

The people at the hospital initially refused to return the body. After hours of pleading, they handed it over around midnight, Asad said.

The family is still struggling to cope with this loss. He was the first son of three sisters and our parents' favorite. You can't imagine their condition, said Asad, 22, adding that the responsibility of providing for the family now falls on him.

Other family members who spoke to Al Jazeera also recounted how difficult it was for them to recover their loved ones' bodies from hospital authorities, saying they were pressured to sign affidavits pledging not to file first information reports (FIR). and continue legal proceedings against security forces.

Malik Sadar Ali was an active PTI worker who regularly traveled between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates to attend party meetings and protests. [Courtesy of Abdul Wali]

They continued to pressure me

Like the Mobeen family, Abdul Wali from Mardan, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, struggled to recover the body of his brother, Malik Sadar Ali, who died on the evening of November 26.

Sadar Ali, an active PTI member who frequently traveled from Dubai to attend festive events, was killed due to a gunshot wound to the head, according to the death certificate from PIMS Hospital, seen by Al Jazeera .

Wali said law enforcement officers tried to pressure him into signing a statement promising not to file an FIR over his brothers' murder.

They continued to pressure me, but how could I promise that when my brother was murdered? he said. Only after persistent pleading was the family allowed to take Ali's body for burial. They had been waiting for more than 12 hours.

The list of PTI victims also includes Mohammad Ilyas, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident allegedly involving security forces on the night of November 25.

Ilyass' body was taken to PIMS in the early hours of November 26, according to his death certificate issued by the hospital and seen by Al Jazeera.

His older brother, Safeer Ali, who himself spent nearly four weeks in prison after the PTI's previous protest call in October, said he and Ilyas were joined by other party members as they were gathering at an entry point into Islamabad to welcome a convoy of supporters arriving from Islamabad. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the night of November 25.

Ali described the chaos of that night as security vehicles drove through crowds of protesters. They hit several people, including my brother, he said.

He claimed that hospital authorities delayed the release of Ilyas' body and tried to coerce him into absolving law enforcement of any responsibility. I refused to make such a statement, so they made me wait more than 12 hours before handing over the body, he explained.

But he said that despite losing his brother or spending time in jail, his support for the PTI and its leader Khan remained intact.

Listen, my father died in ethnic violence in Karachi in 1987. Today, my brother was killed when his wife was six months pregnant, Ali said. But these setbacks will not change my support for the PTI or Khan. We are ideological supporters and we will give our lives for Khan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2024/12/4/dead-but-not-counted-hidden-victims-of-pakistans-latest-political-clash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos