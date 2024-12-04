Politics
Death penalty for Jokowi
By Sutoyo Abadi | Red and White Political Studies Coordinator
Information from the Central Jakarta District Court hearing the Rizieq Shihab Cs trial against former President Joko Widodo this afternoon, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The panel of judges opened the trial by recommending mediation, in accordance with the (Regulation of the Supreme Court) number 1 of 2016.
Efforts to bring Jokowi's alleged case to court are sure to be welcomed by most Indonesians, whatever the outcome.
During his brief trial, the Central Jakarta District Court appointed a judge to mediate between Rizieq Shihab's camp and Jokowi. Then, Suparman invited Rizieq's legal advisor and his friends as well as Jokowi's party to sign an agreement on the mediation program.
“Within 30 days, the Central Jakarta District Court will wait for the mediator's report, hopefully we can make peace,” Suparman said as he banged the gavel to close the trial. The trial was short, lasting less than 10 minutes.
Furthermore, it became widely known that the plaintiff Rizieq Shihab and other plaintiffs, through this trial, in addition to asking Jokowi to apologize to all the Indonesian people for allegedly committing a series of lies during from the period 2012-2024, namely since he became governor of DKI Jakarta and two terms as president.
Also demanding that Jokowi pay material compensation equal to the value of Indonesia's external debt from 2014 to 2024, or IDR 5.246 trillion, and not give Jokowi a house or a pension.
If the claim for damages is accepted, the details read clearly:
– 40% of the IDR 5.246 trillion in compensation will be donated to Prabowo's free lunch, worth IDR 2.098 trillion
– 30% of the amount of IDR 1,574 trillion will be paid to 73 million poor and lower middle class people (each citizen will receive IDR 21.5).
– Meanwhile, the remaining 30% is returned to the Public Treasury.
Listen to the article “Eggi Sudjana and Peace Hari Lubis” in the article
“The pragmatism of the New Regime group's discourse on the factors of forgiveness – based on the vote is a continuing evil”_, implicit and explicit include:
– Jokowi's reconciliation efforts to apologize and compensate for whatever reason, will forget the victims who felt mistreated and had their bodies and souls torn apart
– Compensation with a certain amount of material from the proceeds of crime will legalize the continuation of the crime and cannot have a deterrent effect, which is one of the advantages of the legal function.
– Just compensation, the law will be worthless junk and the behavior/authority has tyrannized the rights holders.
– Laws can still be purchased and transactions (buy – sell). Sorry is certainly also the result of a crime, at least obscure (unclear), that is to say uncertain.
– Granting pardon to a leader suspected of having betrayed the State is tantamount to going against justice.
– This will arouse jealousy towards the element of forgiveness on the part of many people who will not have to show it and will even find it difficult to cope with drawing up a list of who and what form of victims of the crimes of the regime of Jokowi.
– Excuse and compensate Jokowi for the impact of crimes still ongoing, such as the PNS program, land plunder (PIK) and forcible seizure of state sovereignty, which is a bad “nungging reason”.
At this point, it is important to realize that some people have already come to the conclusion that Jokowi's mistakes will be taken to court to obtain the status of “Jokowi as a state traitor”. If this is respected, the appropriate punishment for Jokowi is the “death penalty.”
35
|
Sources
2/ https://fnn.co.id/post/hukuman-mati-untuk-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Videos: From temple to house, earthquake hits Telangana
- Badenoch wins with shot at Starmer's cabinet woes – POLITICO
- UK interest rates will fall slower than expected after Budget, report claims | interest rate
- Iowa football transfer portal tracker: Who's gotten in so far
- Research shows CrossFit may reduce the need for prescription drugs
- 'Be one of the biggest heroes of Indian cricket': Prithvi Shaw gets support from Shane Watson after Kevin Pietersen | Cricket news
- Pak Police personnel absent from duty during Imran Khan party protest to face legal action – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- Death penalty for Jokowi
- The national table tennis team leaves for Finland
- Here's how people reacted to a 5.3 magnitude earthquake
- China bans exports of germanium and gallium to the United States
- Dead but not counted: hidden victims of Pakistan's latest political clash | Imran Khan