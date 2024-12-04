Death penalty for Jokowi

By Sutoyo Abadi | Red and White Political Studies Coordinator

Information from the Central Jakarta District Court hearing the Rizieq Shihab Cs trial against former President Joko Widodo this afternoon, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The panel of judges opened the trial by recommending mediation, in accordance with the (Regulation of the Supreme Court) number 1 of 2016.

Efforts to bring Jokowi's alleged case to court are sure to be welcomed by most Indonesians, whatever the outcome.

During his brief trial, the Central Jakarta District Court appointed a judge to mediate between Rizieq Shihab's camp and Jokowi. Then, Suparman invited Rizieq's legal advisor and his friends as well as Jokowi's party to sign an agreement on the mediation program.

“Within 30 days, the Central Jakarta District Court will wait for the mediator's report, hopefully we can make peace,” Suparman said as he banged the gavel to close the trial. The trial was short, lasting less than 10 minutes.

Furthermore, it became widely known that the plaintiff Rizieq Shihab and other plaintiffs, through this trial, in addition to asking Jokowi to apologize to all the Indonesian people for allegedly committing a series of lies during from the period 2012-2024, namely since he became governor of DKI Jakarta and two terms as president.

Also demanding that Jokowi pay material compensation equal to the value of Indonesia's external debt from 2014 to 2024, or IDR 5.246 trillion, and not give Jokowi a house or a pension.

If the claim for damages is accepted, the details read clearly:

– 40% of the IDR 5.246 trillion in compensation will be donated to Prabowo's free lunch, worth IDR 2.098 trillion

– 30% of the amount of IDR 1,574 trillion will be paid to 73 million poor and lower middle class people (each citizen will receive IDR 21.5).

– Meanwhile, the remaining 30% is returned to the Public Treasury.

“The pragmatism of the New Regime group's discourse on the factors of forgiveness – based on the vote is a continuing evil”_, implicit and explicit include:

– Jokowi's reconciliation efforts to apologize and compensate for whatever reason, will forget the victims who felt mistreated and had their bodies and souls torn apart

– Compensation with a certain amount of material from the proceeds of crime will legalize the continuation of the crime and cannot have a deterrent effect, which is one of the advantages of the legal function.

– Just compensation, the law will be worthless junk and the behavior/authority has tyrannized the rights holders.

– Laws can still be purchased and transactions (buy – sell). Sorry is certainly also the result of a crime, at least obscure (unclear), that is to say uncertain.

– Granting pardon to a leader suspected of having betrayed the State is tantamount to going against justice.

– This will arouse jealousy towards the element of forgiveness on the part of many people who will not have to show it and will even find it difficult to cope with drawing up a list of who and what form of victims of the crimes of the regime of Jokowi.

– Excuse and compensate Jokowi for the impact of crimes still ongoing, such as the PNS program, land plunder (PIK) and forcible seizure of state sovereignty, which is a bad “nungging reason”.

At this point, it is important to realize that some people have already come to the conclusion that Jokowi's mistakes will be taken to court to obtain the status of “Jokowi as a state traitor”. If this is respected, the appropriate punishment for Jokowi is the “death penalty.”