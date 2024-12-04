Badenoch wins with shot at Starmer's cabinet woes – POLITICO





Take this, Lou-ser: “The Prime Minister has appointed a fraudster to be his transport secretary. What was he thinking? was Badenoch's first swipe at Haigh's resignation, taking aim at the fact that Starmer already knew of Haigh's conviction when he appointed her to his cabinet. The Prime Minister insisted new information had been revealed. Just a problem: Starmer and the government refused to say what this new information was, and the Prime Minister has again remained silent in PMQs despite Badenoch twice asking him to disclose it. This is for commitment to improve confidence in politics. Zing: Without intending to reveal this information or promise the apology requested by Badenoch, the Prime Minister has instead chosen to try to carefully confuse the Conservatives on these migration statistics, on which Badenoch has declared that she does not didn't ask any questions. “I'm not surprised she doesn't want to talk about migration,” Starmer replied, to bursts of laughter from his wall of Labor MPs. I respond to you: “The public needs convinced politicians, not convinced politicians,” was Badenoch's pre-prepared and very effective response, to be honest, in response to the row over Haigh. Starmer gently reminded him in response that two of his predecessors, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, had been fined by police during their time in government. Otherwise: Leaders also had a brief scuffle and little information on the government's economic promises, namely “you broke the economy”, “no, YOU are breaking the economy” and some business backlash against the budget of the government. From the other opposition benches: Lib Dem boss Ed Davey used one of his two questions to ask Starmer to reform the electoral system (no, the answer was predictable), while SNP MPs and independent MPs put pressure on the Prime Minister on reducing winter fuel payments for pensioners. , which Starmer said was a difficult but necessary choice. But it was the exchanges centered on the Westminster bubble between Starmer and Badenoch that captured the attention. Totally unscientific scores on doors: Badenoch won the day with the best pre-scripted gag in the Haigh row. Whether the public actually cares about these bubbles… is another question. Keir Starmer: 6/10 …Kemi Badenoch: 7/10 …Amount actually learned: 0.

