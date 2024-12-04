Xi's anti-corruption campaign sows instability in the Chinese system





P.Corruption incitement and anti-corruption campaigns have long been an integral part of China's political landscape. The current phase of this campaign has its roots in the dramatic fall of Bo Xilai, a former Party chief in Chongqing and a prominent member of the Politburo, seen as a potential rival to President Xi Jinping. One of the central axes of Xi's anti-corruption campaign is now military. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of ChinaChina launched a zero tolerance repression of corruption. To date, 14 generals, 22 lieutenant generals and 85 major generals have been investigated and punished for breaches of discipline and the law. Just last week, Miao Hua, director of the Political Work Department of the Military Commission, was placed under investigation. Meanwhile, the fate of former Foreign Minister Qin Gang remains shrouded in mystery, with no official information on his expulsion. A recent Financial Times The report also suggests that current Defense Minister Dong Jun is facing corruption charges, following the dismissal of his predecessor Li Shangfu over similar charges last year. The only mention of Dong on Baidu concerns its recent official engagements, including its refusal to meet with the US Secretary of Defense during ADMM Plus in Laos, which is presented as a lesson for the United States. These developments raise crucial questions: Can trust in the People's Liberation Army (PLA) be maintained? Is there internal division within its ranks, as well as growing resentment toward Xi? What impact could this have on China's 2027 modernization agenda?

As Xi's anti-corruption campaign continues to target the military, discussions circulating on Chinese internet platforms suggest its implications could extend far beyond the armed forces and focus primarily on rooting out corruption . Also read: Why India should not join RCEP. This would stifle the economy and reverse the PLI's progress

A long-standing problem Corruption in government and military is a problem persistent problem in China, dating back to the creation of the People's Republic of China (PRC), accompanied by various purges. From December 1951 to October 1952, the Chinese first anti-corruption campaign targeted 1,08,000 cadres, resulting in 9,942 imprisonments, 67 life sentences, 42 executions and nine suspensions. This problem has, however, become more serious since the economic reforms initiated by Deng Xiaoping. Today, the anti-corruption campaign has taken on a new dimension under Xi. The current campaign is seen not only as an effort to fight corruption, but also as a way to eliminate opposition and potential rivals. However, Chinese netizens generally do not view these purges as a simple consolidation of Xi's power, but rather as an attempt to resolve deep-rooted systemic problems. Chinese public discourse rarely focuses on individual targets. The idea of ​​cleaning up the country enjoys broad support. A commentator REMARKThis clean-up operation aims not only to protect national security but also to defend national dignity. We cannot tolerate any betrayal or disloyalty to the country. We must show the world, through concrete actions, that China is a united, strong and inviolable nation. Also read: Is the Xis system broken? There is a leadership vacuum within the Chinese PLA

What is the solution? Even though there may be consensus on widespread corruption among government and military officials and the need to combat corrupt officialsopinions differ on Xi's approach. This debate is visible on Weibo but largely absent from major online platforms like Baidu, Guancha and NetEase. Yang Hengjun, a Chinese-Australian writer currently sentenced to death by China for espionage, wrote ten years ago, I am a strong supporter of anti-corruption campaigns, but I have reservations about campaign-style anti-corruption campaigns. He warned that corruption was increasing, the wealth gap was widening and social morality was declining. He attributed this to inaction by leaders, warning that public frustration would increase and lead to calls for reforms if no changes were made. A Weibo user argued that China should adopt an institutional rather than campaign-based approach to anti-corruption, warning that corruption resurfaces once the spotlight fades. Likewise, another user disputed China's problem is not corruption itself but the systemic link between power and the concentration of wealth. The user suggested that without reforming the rules and structures that allow wealth to gain power, anti-corruption campaigns would remain superficial. He further stressed the need to address the root causes by overhauling these systems, rather than simply punishing individuals. The ongoing purges are unlikely to profoundly influence China's foreign or military policy, as decisions are made by Xi and the country operates on a top-down approach. In China, they are widely seen as Xi's efforts to clean up the country, emphasizing the loyalty of his successors. This could be to Xi's advantage, serving several purposes: winning public support by presenting himself as the country's guardian, preventing factionalism, and prioritizing modernization by eliminating corruption. However, as the list of purged officials grows, it could create divisions and insecurity within the Party, sparking concerns over who might be the next target and leading to blind and growing loyalty to Xi. This could push China further toward one-man rule. The crucial question remains: How long can Xi maintain centralized control without causing increasing instability within the CCP's ranks? Sana Hashmi is a member of the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation. She tweets @sanahashmi1. Opinions are personal. (Edited by Theres Sudeep)

