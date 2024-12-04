Trump plans to replace Hegseth with DeSantis as defense secretary





President-elect Donald Trump is considering choosing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as defense secretary to replace embattled Fox News host Pete Hegseth, three sources familiar with the matter told CBS News late Tuesday.

This comes after Trump and DeSantis attended a memorial for fallen law enforcement officers in Florida on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report this story.

On Capitol Hill Wednesday morning, Hegseth told CBS News he has no plans to withdraw his name. Hegseth said he spoke with Trump Wednesday morning and Trump told him to move on.

“I spoke to the president-elect this morning. He said, 'Keep going, keep fighting. I'm behind you all the way,'” Hegseth said. “Why should I back down? I've always been a fighter. I'm here for the fighters. This is personal and passionate for me.”

A spokesperson for DeSantis had no comment when contacted by CBS News. A Trump spokesperson also declined to say whether DeSantis was under consideration.

The move comes as Hegseth faces a series of negative stories involving allegations of sexual misconduct, financial mismanagement at veterans' charities, repeated drunkenness and infidelity. Hegseth met with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill this week to try to build support ahead of his confirmation hearings.

At least four Republican senators would likely withhold their support for Hegseth if a vote were to take place today, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

“Some of these articles are very disturbing. He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of these articles are, it's going to be difficult,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Tuesday. “Time will tell.”

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, who said he also read the report and was aware of the allegations, said Hegseth will have to respond.

“I want to know if they're true and I want to hear his side of the story and he's going to have to answer it,” he said Tuesday, adding that he wasn't sure Hegseth's nomination would go through. would run into headwinds.

On Monday, the New Yorker reported that before becoming a full-time Fox News host, Hegseth was forced to step down from two nonprofit advocacy groups — Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America — amid complaints regarding his alleged behavior, including being on multiple occasions. drunk on the job, leading a hostile work environment, and mismanaging charity funds. CBS News reported that Jessie Jane Duff, a Marine veteran who served as one of the executive directors of Trump's 2024 campaign, was among those who pushed for him to be ousted from Concerned Veterans for America in 2016 .

A lawyer for Hegseth denied the allegations.

DeSantis unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination against Trump before dropping his bid in January after disappointing results in the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries. He then supported Trump despite their hostile campaigns. In April, the two men traveled privately to a golf club in Florida at DeSantis' request.

According to a senior Trump adviser, donors and advisers to both Trump and DeSantis have urged a détente between the two in what they believe is the best interests of the Republican Party.

DeSantis was commissioned as a JAG officer in the United States Navy while attending Harvard Law School. He then served in Iraq, for which he received a Bronze Star.

More from CBS News

Ed O'Keefe

Ed O'Keefe is CBS News' chief White House political correspondent. He previously worked for the Washington Post, covering presidential campaigns, Congress and federal agencies. It focuses primarily on President Biden, Vice President Harris and political issues across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-considering-replacing-hegseth-with-desantis-defense-secretary-sources/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos