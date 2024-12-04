Moscow says Russia, Iran and Turkey are in close contact over Syria conflict





Russia, Iran and Turkey are in “close contact” over the conflict in Syria, Moscow said on Wednesday, after a shock offensive saw Islamist-led rebels seize the second-largest city from Aleppo. “The foreign ministers of the three guarantor countries – Russia, Iran and Turkey – are in close contact with each other,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria told reporters on Wednesday. Zakharova. Moscow is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and supports his attempts to quell the rebellion with airstrikes, while Ankara has historically supported some anti-government forces. Russia and Turkey brokered a ceasefire in 2016 between the various rebel groups and Syrian forces, with Iran joining as a “guarantor state”. Zakharova said Russia was “actively working with its international partners to ensure rapid stabilization of the situation in Syria.” In a phone call Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the conflict requires a “swift end” and condemned the “terrorist aggression against the Syrian state.” A senior official from Iran's supreme leader's office was also in Moscow for talks on Wednesday, the Iranian embassy said in a statement. Russia, which this week announced naval and air exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, has accused Ukraine of supporting Syrian Islamist rebels. At the United Nations on Tuesday, Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia said Ukraine had supported the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) with weapons and instructors, without presenting any evidence. “Ukrainian military instructors from the GUR are present (…) to train HTS fighters in combat operations,” particularly against Russian troops in Syria, Nebenzia said.

