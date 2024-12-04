Boris Johnson castigates Keir Starmer for misleading Commons on family housing | Politics | News





The Prime Minister found himself in a tricky situation after using PMQs today to claim that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak had criminal convictions. Amid a barrage of questions from Kemi Badenoch surrounding the sacking of Louise Haigh last Friday, the Prime Minister tried to suggest the Tories were being hypocritical. Ms Haigh, who had criminal convictions for fraud before becoming an MP, resigned as Transport Secretary last week. Ms Badenoch demanded further answers and said voters needed explanations. She joked: The country needs convinced politicians, not convinced politicians.

In his response, Keir Starmer said: “I would kindly remind him that two of his predecessors were convicted of breaking the Covid rules! While Labor MPs welcomed the fightback, the former director of public prosecutions appeared to forget that receiving a fixed fine is not the same as being convicted. The government's website about criminal records when looking for work explains: Fixed Penalty Notices are fines for minor offences. They will not appear on your criminal record unless a court convicts you for this reason. Misleading the House of Commons is against the MP rules and, if it is not intentional, the MP must correct it in the official record. Speaking after the PMQs, Ms Badenochs' official spokesperson said: It is important to emphasize that fixed penalty notices do not constitute criminal convictions.

Boris Johnson, who was ousted from the House of Commons after Harriet Harmans' committee ruled he had misled MPs over Partygate, has now called out the Prime Minister's lies. He fumed: The Prime Minister has clearly misled the House and should set the record straight today. A Labor source has meanwhile told the Express: If the Tories want to argue about the extent of their criminality while in Downing Street, that's fine with us. “The fact is that two of the Leader of the Opposition's predecessors were found guilty of breaking the law by partying in Downing Street while telling everyone to follow the rules, which the Leader of the Opposition opposition said a few weeks ago was exaggerated. She may want to retract that statement. The Prime Minister refused to give further details about Louise Haigh's resignation, saying only that she left after new information came to light. Asked by the Conservative leader about the nature of these facts, Sir Keir replied: I will not divulge private information.

