I emphasize that Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Secretary General of the PDI-P Hasto Kristiyanto emphasized that Joko Widodo and his family are no longer members of the PDI-P.

This was confirmed in response Jokowi who admitted that he still had his PDI-P (KTA) membership card.

“I reiterate that Mr. Jokowi and his family are no longer part of it PDI Perjuangan“, said Hasto in a press conference at the Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday (04/12/2024).

Hasto said this was because Jokowi and his family no longer fit the ideals held by the first President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno or Bung Karno, when they were building the Indonesian National Party (PNI).

Also read: Jokowi, Gibran and Bobby Nasution are no longer PDI-P

On the other hand, the PDI-P views Jokowi and his family as having endless power ambitions.

“So, in this process carried out by the PDI Perjuangan, we will never lose the ideal ideas that an ordinary person can process to become a leader,” he said.

As previously reported, Jokowi only laughed when asked about the PDI-P KTA.

The former governor of DKI Jakarta also confirmed that he still retains his PDI-P (KTA) membership card.

“Yes, it is still the case (KTA PDI-P),” Jokowi explained when meeting at his residence in Sumber, Solo City, Central Java (Central Java), Tuesday (03/12/2024).



Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.

