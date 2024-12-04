Donald Trump Jr. is about to join the board of directors of a market without a wake-up call. Its stock explodes





CNN New York —

The owner of wake-up call online marketplace PublicSquare exploded in value Tuesday on news that Donald Trump Jr. was joining the small company's board of directors.

Michael Seifert, founder and CEO of PublicSquares parent company PSQ Holdings, confirmed Trump Jr.'s addition to the board on Tuesday afternoon.

“He invested in PublicSquare before our IPO and never sold a share because he and I both believe our company has enormous untapped potential and was only just getting started.” , Seifert said in an article on X.

Trump Jr.'s arrival was first reported by Bloomberg News.

This news catapulted the value of PSQ Holdings by approximately 90% as of midday Tuesday.

Those gains nearly quadrupled after Seifert confirmed the board change, with PSQ Holdings ending the day up 270%. That means the company's market value fell from $72 million on Monday to about $265 million as of Tuesday's close.

Don's passion for creating a cancellation-proof economy, his years of strategic business experience and his leadership within the shooting sports industry provide significant expertise at the board level, has writes Seifert on X.

PublicSquare describes itself as America's No-Wake Marketplace, a platform that connects buyers with values-aligned businesses that refuse to succumb to the progressive ideology that is taking over corporate America.

The company says its commerce and payments ecosystem serves customers and businesses who value life, family and freedom. Beyond the family-focused market, the company includes fintech and wholly-owned brands.

We've seen explosive growth since launching in 2022, Seifert told CNN in an email, noting that revenue grew from $500,000 in 2022 to $6.5 million last quarter alone.

PSQ Holdings' board of directors includes a number of other prominent Republicans, including former Nick Ayers, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler; Blake Masters, who unsuccessfully ran for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat; and former Bank of America hedge fund executive Omeed Malik.

Malik is president of 1789 Capital, an anti-ESG venture capital firm that Trump Jr. reportedly joined.

Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, said investors are betting there will be some upside to having the new president's son as a company insider.

Don Jr. would of course have exceptional access to the leader of the free world, which could have outsized benefits for otherwise small and somewhat obscure companies if it led to greater visibility and access to government contracts, Sosnick told CNN in an email.

A similar story unfolded last week on another little-known title.

Shares of drone maker Unusual Machines soared 85% on Nov. 27 after the Orlando company announced that Trump Jr. had joined its advisory board. The company jumped another 89% the next day.

The need for drones is obvious. It is also clear that we must stop purchasing Chinese drones and Chinese drone parts, Trump Jr. said in the press release. I love what Unusual Machines is doing to bring drone manufacturing jobs back to the United States and I'm excited to play a bigger role in the movement.

Unusual Machines, like other companies that rely on imports from China, has warned that its business could be affected by tariff hikes on China.

President-elect Donald Trump said last week he would raise tariffs on China by another 10% on his first day in office unless Beijing cracks down on fentanyl trafficking.

Over the weekend, Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on China, Russia and other BRICS countries unless they promised not to create a new currency or not support a replacement of the US dollar.

