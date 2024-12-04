Trump's defense choice emerges after reports it could be abandoned





Donald Trump's embattled nominee for defense secretary says he still has the president-elect's support after reports suggested his nomination could be in jeopardy due to allegations of misconduct.

Trump is considering replacing Pete Hegseth with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, BBC partner CBS News reported, after Hegseth's nomination came under scrutiny.

Since Trump nominated the former Fox News host, questions about Hegseth's qualifications have been raised — and a historic allegation of sexual assault has surfaced.

Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing and has never been arrested or charged.

Hegseth did not directly address the DeSantis reports and told reporters Wednesday that he had already spoken with Trump.

“He said 'keep going, keep fighting. I'm behind you all the way,'” Hegseth said.

In an article on X Wednesday morning, Hegseth accused “the left” of trying to smear him with “fake” stories.

His nomination is facing increasing scrutiny from members of his own party, including U.S. senators who have the power to confirm or deny his nomination when asked to vote on it. -this.

“I think some of these articles are very disturbing,” Sen. Lindsey Graham told CBS on Tuesday. “He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of these things are going to be difficult.”

DeSantis, who was elected governor of Florida in 2018, did not respond to a request for comment. A Trump spokesperson declined to say whether DeSantis was being considered for the job.

DeSantis ran against Trump in the Republican primary, and before dropping out, he was seen by some as “Trump 2.0” — a Republican who could implement Trump's populist agenda without baggage.

The latest speculation – first reported by the Wall Street Journal – comes as Hegseth meets with members of Congress this week to discuss the job and build support.

A graduate of Princeton and Harvard Universities, Hegseth was an infantry platoon leader at Guantanamo Bay and Iraq and received the Bronze Star medal.

In nominating Hegseth, who is also a former Fox News TV host, Trump highlighted the former soldier's education and military experience in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“With Pete at the helm, America's enemies know: Our military will be great again and America will never back down,” Trump wrote.

But even as a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the 44-year-old lacks the breadth of experience typical of a ministerial post. He would also be the second youngest person to hold this position.

Additionally, since his appointment, a police report detailing accusations of an alleged sexual assault in 2017 has surfaced.

The woman named in the complaint said Hegseth, then a Fox host, took his phone and blocked a hotel room door while he was attending a Republican conference in California.

Hegseth denies any wrongdoing, saying the encounter was consensual.

His mother, Penelope Hegseth, defended her son Wednesday morning on Fox and Friends after The New York Times published details of an email she wrote to him in 2018, accusing him of routinely abusing women.

“I wrote this in a hurry. I wrote this with deep emotions,” she said of the email, adding that her son and his first wife were “going through a very difficult divorce “.

“He was redeemed, forgiven, changed. I think we all were after seven years,” she said.

In addition to the accusations, some of Hegseth's past comments about how he could change the Department of Defense have also raised eyebrows.

In a recent podcast, Hegseth said the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – the top military leader in the United States – should be fired, along with any military leader “involved in any of the DEI's activities “. [diversity, equity and inclusion] woke up [expletive]”.

He also argued that women should not serve in combat roles because the practice has not made the military “more effective” or “more deadly.”

There is growing skepticism about Hegseth's chances of getting enough votes to be confirmed by the Senate, CBS reports.

At least four Republican senators would likely vote against him if they voted today, two sources told the outlet.

The Republicans are expected to have a majority of 53 seats in the Senate, which will have to confirm positions at ministerial level in Trump's new team. Losing four Republican votes would be enough to defeat Hegseth's nomination, provided Democrats and independents also vote against him.

Some Washington lawmakers have questioned Hegseth's ability to oversee the complex bureaucracy in the job for which he was tapped.

“I admit I didn't know who he was until 20 minutes ago,” said Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. “And he certainly doesn’t seem to have any experience in (Defense Department) policy.”

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser during Trump's first presidency, told the BBC that the job of defense secretary should never be a “loyalty appointment.”

“The question is: Will he be a yes-man to Donald Trump, or will he behave with the professionalism and courage he did when he was in uniform?” » asked Bolton.

Hegseth is not Trump's first controversial appointment before his return to the White House.

Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, whom Trump nominated to be US attorney general, has also faced scrutiny over sexual misconduct allegations against him – which he has denied – which were the subject of a Congressional report.

Gaetz ultimately withdrew his nomination in late November, saying the controversy against him was “unfairly becoming a distraction” from the work of the new Trump administration.

