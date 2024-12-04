Imran Khan against a failed system: this is what is happening in Pakistan





In the early hours of November 26, Islamabad's D-Chowk transformed into a battleground of political defiance and state repression. Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, undeterred by the imminent threat of tear gas and baton fire, converged on the iconic protest site to demand the release of their leader, Imran Khan.

The protests followed Khan's final call for nationwide demonstrations against what he described as a stolen electoral mandate, arbitrary arrests and the consolidation of power through the controversial 26th constitutional amendment, which he said he had consolidated a dictatorial regime.

The federal capital was the scene of intense clashes as convoys of PTI supporters, mobilized across the country since mid-November, attempted to enter the heavily guarded red zone. Amid incessant tear gas bombardment, security forces launched a vigorous crackdown to contain the growing crowds. In the early hours of November 27, the standoff ended with the withdrawal of senior PTI leaders and the dispersal of its supporters.

These unrest reflect not only political discontent, but also profound structural and cultural changes within Pakistan's fragile democracy. Khan's arrest sparked a wave of unrest, exposing cracks in the political system and intensifying the struggle between a populist leader and the entrenched establishment. Understanding the current unrest requires examining Khan's rise to power, the transformative changes he brought to Pakistan's political culture, and the enduring street power that made him a formidable force on the country's political scene.

The creation of a populist icon

Khan's political journey began in 1996 with the founding of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the vision of creating a new Pakistan. Initially dismissed as a vanity project of a former cricket star, the PTI remained on the fringes of politics for more than a decade. However, Khan's reputation as a World Cup-winning cricket captain and philanthropist through the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital has given him a unique platform. Over time, these achievements transformed his image as a selfless patriot willing to sacrifice personal comfort for the good of the nation.

His first forays into politics were met with skepticism. Pakistan's political landscape, long dominated by dynastic parties like the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), is rooted in a system of patronage and clan loyalty. Khan's promise of accountability and reform seemed idealistic, even naive, in a society where political survival depends on compromise and alliances with those in power.

By the early 2010s, however, Khan's message began to resonate with a growing segment of disillusioned Pakistanis. Economic stagnation, widespread corruption and disillusionment with the ruling elite have created fertile ground for his populist rhetoric. Khan presented himself as the antithesis of traditional politicians, a clean and honest leader who spoke directly to the frustrations of the people. This story would form the backbone of his political rise.

The transformation of Pakistan's political culture

Khan's entry into mainstream politics led to a seismic shift in Pakistan's political culture. For decades, politics was dominated by rural elites who operated under a system of patronage, relying on the loyalty of powerful men and local clans. Khan, however, built his support base on entirely different grounds: urban middle-class professionals, youth, women and the diaspora.

At the heart of this transformation was Khan's ability to harness the power of digital media. PTI became the first political party in Pakistan to effectively use platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, bypassing traditional media gatekeepers and engaging directly with millions of supporters. This strategy amplified Khan's message and created a virtual community of loyalists who saw him as their only champion.

Khan's populist language further distinguished him. He framed Pakistan's challenges as a moral battle between the corrupt elite and the righteous people. By characterizing his opponents as thieves and looters, he simplified complex political issues into a binary struggle, appealing to a public weary of nuanced debate. Its slogans, like Naya Pakistan, raised hopes for a radically transformed society, free of corruption, cronyism and foreign interference.

Religious and nationalist connotations also played a crucial role in broadening its appeal. Khan's speeches often invoked Islamic principles, positioning him as a leader deeply rooted in the country's cultural and ideological identity. For many, he embodied the ideal of a just leader, capable of restoring Pakistan's lost glory.

The roots of street power

Khan's ability to mobilize massive street protests is a testament to the loyalty he enjoys among his supporters. This street power is neither accidental nor ephemeral; it is rooted in a carefully constructed relationship between Khan and his followers.

An essential element of this power lies in the political consciousness maintained by Khan. His narrative of empowerment centered on responsibility, justice and national pride has resonated particularly strongly with young people, who see him as a leader willing to challenge the status quo. This sense of collective purpose has galvanized a new generation of politically active Pakistanis, ready to take on the state to defend their leader. His supporters are bound not by material incentives or local loyalties, but by a shared belief in his vision for Pakistan. This makes them particularly resilient and difficult to remove.

Khan's imprisonment only reinforced his image as a political martyr. His supporters see him as a victim of a corrupt system that is desperate to silence its most formidable critics. This perception has fueled mass protests, with demonstrators willing to face arrest and violence in their quest for justice.

The crisis at hand

The protests sparked by Khan's imprisonment have highlighted the fragility of Pakistan's democratic institutions and the deep divisions within society. The government's heavy-handed response, deploying the army, arresting protesters and silencing the media, has only exacerbated tensions. Khan's populism has intensified political polarization, where loyalty to the leader often trumps institutional norms. This dynamic explains why its supporters confront state power despite the risks, seeing their actions as part of a broader struggle for justice and democracy.

Khan's populist rhetoric, digital mobilization and ability to galvanize mass movements have reshaped Pakistan's political landscape, challenging entrenched power structures and redefining the relationship between citizens and the state. However, this transformation comes at a cost: it deepens polarization, weakens institutional norms and exacerbates the current economic crisis.

The current unrest underscores the lasting impact of Khan's political legacy. Whether this leads to meaningful reforms or greater instability depends on how Pakistan navigates this critical period. What is clear, however, is that Khan's influence will continue to shape the country's politics in the years to come, making him perhaps one of the most important leaders in Pakistan's history.

The writer is a professor at MMAJ Academy of International Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

