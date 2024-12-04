Texas Offers Land for Trump's Mass Deportation Facilities





Trump transition officials are exploring the possibility of building immigration detention centers on land recently purchased by the state of Texas along the Rio Grande, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke last week with President-elect Donald Trump's new “border czar,” Tom Homan, about using military assets to help transport migrants there and about building facilities, according to the person familiar with the discussions.

In order to use the property, the new Trump administration could declare a national emergency, which would divert funds to build infrastructure and fund troops assigned to a border mission. The work could be done by the National Guard or active-duty military, the source said, and the facilities could be soft-sided structures such as tents that could be quickly assembled.

Abbott's press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, did not respond to specific questions on the ground, but said the governor's office was in “regular communication with the incoming Trump administration on effective strategies to secure the border “.

“Texas has stood firm in the face of the Biden-Harris border crisis over the past four years, and the governor looks forward to continuing to work closely with President Trump and Border Czar Homan to protect our state and the nation ” said Mahaleris.

The Trump transition team did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has promised to deport millions of immigrants who are in the country illegally. To make this possible, his new administration is seeking to significantly increase the number of detention centers that would house immigrants before they are removed from the United States.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham purchased the 1,402-acre tract on the Rio Grande on Oct. 23 for $3.8 million and offered to lease it to the incoming Trump administration as a location for eviction facilities massive, according to his office.

Buckingham's office purchased land near the border with the intention of building a wall. A spokesperson said construction of a 1.5-mile border wall on the new property would be completed this week.

A representative from the Starr County, Texas, permit office said they have not received any new permit applications to build any structures on the property.

Buckingham told NBC News affiliate WOAI last week that his agency also has additional land parcels across the state that could support eviction efforts. His office currently owns 13 million acres of land.

“We have identified some things that we think might be helpful to them, but of course we will work with the Trump administration on whatever they need,” Buckingham said.

Buckingham said that in addition to the land near the Rio Grande, there could also be urban areas. I think from a detention and deportation standpoint, we probably need more urban elements, which we have, she said.

In late October, Buckingham also purchased more than 350,000 acres near Big Bend National Park. This land, called Brewster Ranch and located near the town of La Grulla, has some frontage on the Rio Grande and had been for sale for more than a year.

The seller was in talks with Texas Parks and Wildlife, the National Park Service and national conservation organizations, but the Texas General Land Office was the only agency with the money to make it happen, according to James King, the broker for the property.

King said the land was sold without any conservation restrictions by the seller.

Judge Greg Henington, Brewster County's top official, said the land is so large that it wouldn't make sense to put eviction facilities on the property. He said he believes the state intends to restore the land for ecotourism.

Kimberly Hubbard, a spokeswoman for the Texas General Land Office, confirmed that the land likely will not be used to house immigration detention centers.

“While this land has a border security component, it would not be part of this initiative because the land would not be suitable for this type of operation. [deportation] “However, with that said, Commissioner Buckingham is dedicated to working with the Trump Administration to achieve full operational control of our southern border, and she is happy to serve as a good partner.”

