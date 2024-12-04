Prabowo Umbar praises Jokowi during Cabinet plenary session





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Prabowo Subianto congratulated 7th President Joko Widodo during a plenary cabinet session held at the Presidential Office, Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Monday, December 2, 2024. Prabowo assessed that Jokowi was able to overcome a difficult year to cause of El Niño and La Nina Phenomena.

“Our moves at the end of 2024 are also due to the support of President Joko Widodo,” Prabowo said.

Prabowo also welcomed the government's increase in food production. The government also has food reserves that it says could be the largest in years. The government's rice stock, Prabowo said, is approaching 2 million tons.

“It is very likely and I believe that by 2025 we will no longer import rice,” he said. The retired TNI general also wants Indonesia to stop importing other products.

Apart from that, Prabowo also expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Interior who helped control inflation in the regions. The former defense minister highlighted the approach pioneered by Jokowi to combat inflation.

“This approach is rarely implemented in many other countries, so we actually have to keep this a secret. Maybe it's not taught in economics faculties. On the ground, because our former president was a former mayor, he understands inflation control on the ground,” Prabowo said.

Previously, Prabowo also praised Jokowi's performance in the economic sector. He conveyed this during the presidential candidates' dialogue with Kadin in Jakarta on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Prabowo says Indonesian inflation is the lowest in decades. “Our inflation is the lowest in decades. We have to be honest, we admit that,” Prabowo said.

Prabowo said that Indonesia is currently at a very promising stage. Because, according to him, the economic situation of a country the size of Indonesia is very good. He also said Indonesia's inflation was under control and its economic growth was among the best in the world.

For this reason, Prabowo also praised Jokowi's performance. He assessed Jokowi as a leader who successfully managed the economy, state and peace. “Seeing on television the war in Ukraine, in Gaza, in Sudan, you name itin our neighbor Myanmar. “We have to be grateful,” Prabowo said.

Riani Sanusi Putri And Daniel A. Fajri contributed to the writing of this article.

