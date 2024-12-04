Imran Khan's party will continue protests, no negotiations with govt, says lawyer Saif





ANI | Updated: December 04, 2024 at 7:25 p.m. IST

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan]December 4 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif announced that the party founded by Imran Khan would persist with its protests until the “government illegitimate” be ousted from power, The Express Tribune reported. Speaking in Peshawar, lawyer Saif said: “We have already demonstrated in the past, and we will continue to do so until this illegitimate situation arises. The government is ousted. “He added that traveling to Islamabad is a fundamental right of every citizen and highlighted that sit-ins, rallies and protests are essential aspects of their movement. During the press conference, Barrister Saif, accompanied by Shibli Faraz, criticized the government for registering “false charges” against PTI leaders, including himself “The government has filed false cases against us. Six complaints have been registered against me,” he said. Highlighting PTI's commitment to the protests, he said, “Imran Khan has made it clear that the protests will continue. Sit-ins, rallies, and protests are all part of a movement, and we have the right to protest anywhere. » While emphasizing the PTI's openness to dialogue, lawyer Saif clarified that no discussions with the government are underway.

“I have always been a supporter of dialogue. I was the one who initiated talks with the Taliban. We even held negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban. We believe in dialogue, but no talks are currently taking place If Imran Khan allows it, we will enter into negotiations,” he explained. Lawyer Saif further accused the government of “hypocrisy”, saying: “These fake people are calling us instigators. They should not talk about democracy. The real instigators are those who opened fire on unarmed citizens while negotiations were underway” Addressing the law and order situation, lawyer Saif highlighted the historical challenges in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa “Security is a regional issue. Since 1979, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has been facing law and order problems resulting from Russia's invasion of Afghanistan,” he remarked, as quoted by The Express Tribune. Dismissing accusations of deterioration of security under PTI leadership, he said: “Security is a regional issue. The PTI has not worsened the security situation; the federal government simply blames us for failing to keep the peace. It is the responsibility of the federal government to ensure border security. and issuing statements alone does not fulfill this responsibility. » In Kurram, lawyer Saif reported that a large jirga was mobilized to maintain peace and facilitate a ceasefire. He noted: “Orders have been issued to dismantle bunkers built in the area.” Moreover, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur visited a PTI worker injured during the Islamabad protests, expressing regret over the incident. Gandapur condemned the violence against protesters as “brutal” and assured its full support for the treatment of the injured worker. “Families of workers injured or martyred due to firing during the protest will not be left alone,” he said, while reiterating his optimism over the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, reported The Express Tribune. loyalty to the movement, stating that they were “ready to sacrifice everything for the release of Imran Khan”. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pak-imran-khans-party-to-continue-protests-no-talks-with-govt-declares-barrister-saif20241204192547/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos