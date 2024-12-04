Could the FBI be a weapon under Trump? It's already happenedExBulletin





Kash Patel speaks to former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, during a campaign rally at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.



President-elect Donald Trump shocked even some of his staunchest critics when he announced he would nominate former national security aide Kash Patel to head the FBI.

Trump called Patel “a brilliant lawyer, investigator and fighter for 'America First' who spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice and protecting the American people” in a social media post this weekend.

Patel, a former Justice Department prosecutor and staunch critic of the FBI, has openly committed to finding ways to punish Trump's perceived enemies. Critics say this would be an appalling use of the justice system for political purposes.

But if it were to happen, it wouldn't be the first time. The agency's longest-serving director, J. Edgar Hoover, authorized covert campaigns of harassment against perceived enemies like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

There are more guardrails in the FBI today than there were decades ago, historian and author Beverly Gage told NPR's Michel Martin. But the big question is whether the protections will be strong enough to withstand pressures to which they have not been subjected, as could happen under Patel.

Gage, who wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century, also believes that politicizing the FBI could further damage the American public's opinion of it.

She spoke to Morning Edition about what Patel's choice means for the FBI and how the agency has wielded tremendous power and influence in the past, particularly under Hoover, its most notable director.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Michel Martin: What is the history of the FBI? How did it begin and how did it grow into what many people call the premier law enforcement agency in the United States?

Beverly Gage: The FBI started out quite informally and actually quite controversially during the Progressive era. The Justice Department decided it needed its own investigators. That was about 1908. J. Edgar Hoover became the head of the office in 1924, and he was really the one who put his stamp on that office and made it, as you said, our first agency. law enforcement, but also our domestic intelligence agency. . And these things sometimes went really well together and sometimes not so much.

Martin: How come he led the FBI for 48 years? I mean, it's just inconceivable today.

Gage: Hoover came to power at a time when government was just beginning to expand, in the 1920s. And he really built the bureaucracy in his own image and sort of managed its policies very successfully for almost half a century.

Martin: Was the fact that the FBI director had a 10-year term, which exceeds the two terms allowed for a president, a reaction to Hoover?

Gage: It was a reaction to Hoover. The analysis at the time, in the '60s and '70s, when he died in 1972, was that future directors should not be able to accumulate that kind of power, because it made Hoover invulnerable.

Martin: Was there a bipartisan consensus at the time on the need for these types of controls?

Gage: Hoover served under four Democrats and four Republicans. He was careful to be nonpartisan and really tried to keep the FBI out of politics because he thought it would hurt the agency. He thought it was wrong and he would never have done what we see today.

Martin: Liberals have long distrusted the FBI because of this legacy of covert harassment campaigns. When did the right start to distrust the FBI?

Gage: When Hoover died in 1972, there would have been a lot of suspicion from the left and liberals who were very critical of the FBI's disruption of the civil rights movement, the anti-war movement. He was an ideological conservative, but a lot of conservatives really saw the FBI as the part of the state that they valued. And so one of the really interesting things that's happened over the last decade is we can see a reversal, but we've never seen anything like what happened in over the last few years, which is certainly Trump and his allies, but for the most part the mainstream Republican Party has really turned on the FBI and the national security state in a whole new way .

Martin: What do you think of Mr. Patel's promise to use the levers of the justice system to punish those he says have unfairly targeted the president-elect? Can he do this?

Gage: Look, there are a lot more controls on what the FBI can do, both legally and intelligence-wise, than there were in Hoover's time. What Hoover did largely and where I think there is still room for maneuver even today is in the harassment campaigns, in the wiretapping and wiretapping, in the use of secret information. And in a way, the big danger in the FBI is not preying on people to the point where they end up in court. But the use of secret information, the use of the surveillance and intelligence powers of the FBI to specifically target people who are your personal enemies, your political enemies or your ideological enemies.

Martin: Well, one of the things that Hoover did was he authorized behavior that many people today consider completely out of bounds, like, for example, discovering things about people's personal lives. Are there safeguards to prevent this type of behavior from happening again?

Gage: There are more safeguards today than there were then. Many of them are internal to the FBI and the Department of Justice. The question is whether they will be strong enough to withstand a push they have never been subjected to before. The main things that happened in the 1970s, after Hoover died, to begin to overhaul oversight and prevent the kinds of practices that were going on in his time were partly about Congress. Congressional intelligence committees emerged. They had a lot more access to what was going on in the intelligence world. There are a number of very different laws currently in place, but much of it concerns internal reforms within the Department of Justice and the FBI itself.

Martin: Which can be repealed if the people who run this department want it to.

Gage: It seems like it might.

Martin: Do you have any idea what the public thinks of the FBI right now?

Gage: I think the FBI has real problems with the public. The legitimacy of the FBI, its ability to do its job, its ability to gain public support really depended on its nonpartisan image. And I think this latest nomination could potentially harm him even further. Trump seems to be saying: I want to use the FBI and its powers to pursue my enemies and I want to destroy the FBI from within. And he wants both of those things at once.

This article was edited by Treye Green. The radio version was edited by Adriana Gallardo and produced by Julie Depenbrock.

