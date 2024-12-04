'Suris' tweets make things more difficult,' says Faisal on Imran's health rumors





Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri (left) and Faisal Chaudhry, lawyer of PTI founder Imran Khan. APP/Facebook/@ChaudhryFaisal.1223/File

Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer of imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has slammed former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri for a misleading message regarding the health condition of the former prime minister, saying his “tweets make things harder for people sitting here [Pakistan]”.

“Any PTI leader, be it Qasim Suri, must consult the party's top leaders before issuing a statement regarding the jailed party founder,” he said while speaking on Geo News' show. Aaj Shahzeb Khanazada Kay Sath'.

The former NA vice-president, in a post on his official whose smell affects his mind Imran Khan's health is poor and his life is in serious danger.

Reacting to this statement, the former ruling party issued a statement and said that Suri had shared alarming information about Imran from his sources. We urgently demand a transparent update on Imran's condition, followed by a thorough medical examination led by Dr. Aasim Yousif. »

The party further claimed that Imran Khan was currently cut off from his family, deprived of essential medical care, deprived of basic facilities and without any reliable proof of his well-being. “His isolation raises serious human rights concerns and calls into question the intentions behind such treatment, as it amounts to putting his life in danger,” the text adds.

However, PTI leaders, including chairman lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, refuted claims that Khan's health had deteriorated in jail, saying he was in good health.

Earlier today, Aleema Khan Imran's sister also refuted the claims after meeting the former prime minister in Adiala jail.

Speaking to reporters, she rubbished rumors about the PTI founder's deteriorating health, saying Imran was “completely fine”.

Moreover, Chaudhry on today's show said that rumors spread quickly when no one was allowed to meet the incarcerated PTI founder.

Suris' statement also drew sharp criticism from Senator Faisal Vawda, who said the statement that Imran was losing his mental balance “is the beginning of creating a narrative to declare him crazy.”

The former prime minister has been in prison since August last year and faces more than 100 charges that he says are trumped up by his political opponents.

PTI leadership adds to Imran's woes: Yousafzai

Last week, PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai slammed the party leadership for the mishandling of the Islamabad march, saying that due to the party leadership's mistakes, Khan's difficulties were worsening.

“All responsibility (for this) lies with the central leadership,” the PTI leader said in a statement.

Yousafzai said God gave them a great opportunity which they wasted. If they had consulted among themselves, the results would have been different today, he added.

To a question, he replied that Bushra Bibi was right to take to the streets to try to free her husband from prison. “The question arises: what did the rest of the management do? Where was the central management?” he asked.

It is worth noting that earlier Yousafzai had also questioned the leadership of lawyer Gohar Khan and Salman Akram Raja. He also asked where Sher Afzal Marwat and Punjab leaders were during the protest.

