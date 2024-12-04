Hasto stressed that Jokowi and his family are no longer PDIP cadres





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Secretary General of the PDIP Central Leadership Council Hasto Kristiyanto confirmed that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo and his family are no longer PDIP cadres even if they have membership cards or KTA.

“I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of PDIP,” said Hasto at the PDIP Party School, South Jakarta, Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Hasto said Jokowi's son and son-in-law Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution were no longer PDIP members when they were nominated by other political parties. Moreover, Hasto said, the appointment violated the constitution and democracy by proving a serious ethical violation on the part of Constitutional Court Judge Anwar Usman. Anwar Usman was sentenced to heavy sanctions by the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court due to MK decision number 90/PUU-XXI/2023 regarding the age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

The move provides a red carpet for Gibran Rakabuming Raka to be nominated as the vice-presidential candidate. After Gibran was named the vice presidential candidate, Jokowi entered the 2024 presidential election to win over his eldest son.

Hasto said that Gibran's dismissal was proven by a letter from the Leadership Council of the PDIP Surakarta Municipal Branch where Gibran's KTA was drawn up. The letter informed that, based on the Political Parties Law and PDIP statutes, the membership of Jokowi and his family would automatically cease.

And this was proven by sending a letter from the DPC of the city of Surakarta, where Mas Gibran's KTA is from, informing him that, based on the law on political parties and contributions parties, his membership would automatically cease.

Previously, former President Jokowi admitted that he still kept his PDIP KTA when the media team asked him about his status as a PDIP member. “Yes, I (keep the PDIP KTA),” Jokowi said with a smile at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Jokowi's membership status in the PDIP was raised again after the dismissal of bull party executive Effendi Simbolon. Effendi was fired from PDIP because he was believed to have met with Jokowi before eventually switching support to Ridwan Kamil-Suswono in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections.

Jokowi did not deny meeting politician Effendi. “Yes, meet, why meet?” » said Jokowi.

However, Jokowi said the issue of Effendi's revocation of PDIP membership was within the party's authority. “This (PDIP fired Effendi Simbolon) is within the party’s authority,” Jokowi said.

PDIP DPP Chairman Puan Maharani did not clearly answer whether Jokowi was still a PDIP party cadre. Questioned by journalists, Puan responded with a questioning sentence, while smiling.

“What is this?” said Puan at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Jokowi has been a PDIP cadre since 2004. He ran for mayor of Solo for the period 2005-2010 in association with FX Hadi Rudyatmo or Rudy, who served as chairman of the Solo City PDIP DPC. Both men managed to win the 2005 solo regional elections. Jokowi-Rudy's leadership continued in the second period, 2010–2015. However, in 2012, Jokowi ran for governor of Jakarta and won.

Jokowi's relationship with the PDIP was strained when Gibran Rakabuming Raka ran in the 2024 presidential election, serving as vice president to Prabowo Subianto of the Gerindra party. Meanwhile, PDIP nominated Ganjar Pranowo alongside Mahfud Md.

Septie Ryanthie contributed to the writing of this article.

