Conservatives call on Starmer to correct record on Partygate conviction

Boris Johnson has accused Sir Keir Starmer of misleading the British Parliament over the fine imposed on the former British Prime Minister.

Mr Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch clashed during Prime Minister's Questions over Louise Haigh's resignation as transport secretary, linked to a fraud conviction.

“The country needs convinced politicians, not convinced politicians,” Ms Badenoch said.

But the British Prime Minister said: “I would gently remind him that two of his predecessors were convicted of breaking Covid rules. »

Mr Johnson and the then chancellor, Rishi Sunak, both received fixed fines for breaking Covid-19 laws at Number 10.

Fixed penalty notices do not constitute criminal convictions and Mr Johnson said: “The Prime Minister has clearly misled the House and should set the record straight today. »

A spokesperson for Ms Badenoch said: “It is very important to emphasize that fixed fines do not constitute criminal convictions.”

Conservative MP Luke Evans also called on the Prime Minister to set the record straight, saying: “You would have thought Keir Starmer, as a former Director of Public Prosecutions, would have known that a fixed fine is not a conviction. »

But a Labor source said: “If the Tories want to argue about the extent of their criminality while they are in power, that’s fine with us. »