PM Modi extends greetings on Navy Day





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings on the occasion of Indian Navy Day and hailed the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy for their unmatched courage and dedication.

“On the occasion of Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We are also very proud of India's rich maritime history,” PM Modi posted on X. On the occasion of Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We are also very proud of India's rich maritime history. pic.twitter.com/rUrgfqnIWs Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2024 Extending greetings on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is an occasion that commemorates the astounding combat prowess of the Navy.

In a social media post on X, Amit Shah wrote, “Greetings Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day. This is an occasion that commemorates the astounding combat prowess of our Navy and honors the multi-dimensional role it plays in strengthening our foreign relations by guarding sea lanes and providing humanitarian support. Salutations to the immortal martyrs who gave their lives for the nation. Greetings to Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day. This is an occasion that commemorates the astounding combat prowess of our Navy and honors the multidimensional role it plays in strengthening our foreign relations by guarding the sea lanes and providing pic.twitter.com/8ODyuAUMRf Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2024 Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings and warm wishes to all members of the Indian Navy and their families.

Highlighting the importance of the Navy, Singh said the Indian Navy is an important pillar of the national security architecture and safeguarding India's maritime security.

“As the country celebrates Navy Day today, I extend my greetings and warm wishes to all members of the Indian Navy and their families. The Indian Navy is an important pillar of the national security architecture, ensuring India's maritime security. Our Navy plays a central role in ensuring safe, secure and stable seas, reaffirming our status as the preferred security partner and first responder in the Indian Ocean region,” Singh posted on X. As the country celebrates Navy Day today, I extend my greetings and warm wishes to all members of the Indian Navy and their families. The Indian Navy is an important pillar of the national security architecture, ensuring India's maritime security. Our Navy plays a crucial role pic.twitter.com/7dEIIxKmBF Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2024 The Indian Navy celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year to recognize the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenewsmill.com/2024/12/we-salute-valiant-personnel-of-indian-navy-pm-modi-extends-greetings-on-navy-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos