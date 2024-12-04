Islamabad HC questions Imran Khan's party over 'non-compliance' with court orders during protests





ANI | Updated: December 04, 2024 at 6:11 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]December 4 (ANI): Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday expressed his strong disapproval towards the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the federal government for their “failure” to enforce citizens’ rights during and after. the November 24 protest in the capital, The Express Tribune reported. The remarks were made during the hearing of a contempt of court petition filed by local traders against the disruption caused by the protest. Justice Farooq slammed the PTI for violating the court's directions and reprimanded the government for its mishandling of the situation. “I will also ask the PTI why the court orders were not complied with,” he remarked. Addressing the government's actions, the Chief Justice said: “You [government] closed Islamabad in such a way that even I, as a judge, could not reach it. ” He further highlighted the court's earlier instructions, saying: “The court had asked you to take into account the fundamental rights of citizens, businessmen and protesters. It was as if I was prey to my own order. » The case, brought by Islamabad traders, highlights the severe disruption businesses faced during the lockdown imposed in response to the PTI protest march from November 24-26. have been negatively impacted, wondering, “Why were our businesses closed?” What was our fault? »

The government's heavy-handed response included the closure of major roads, which Chief Justice Farooq said contradicted the court's directions, The Express Tribune reported. The hearing saw the appearance of DSP lawyer Sajid Cheema, state public prosecutor Malik Abdul Rehman and others. However, when Malik Abdul Rehman revealed that some reports were still pending, the court reprimanded him. “Is this the first time you are appearing before the court? This expert opinion should have been provided there,” the Chief Justice remarked. The court has now requested a full report from the Home Office and adjourned the case until next week. In related news, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced the formation of a “world-class anti-riot force” to tackle the challenges posed by protests and rallies. This announcement follows violent clashes during the PTI protest which resulted in casualties and substantial economic losses due to prolonged lockdowns. The anti-riot force initiative was discussed at the first meeting of the new Joint Task Force (JTF), chaired by the Prime Minister. The JTF includes representatives from key agencies such as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and intelligence agencies including the ISI and the MID. The task force aims to modernize the government's response to civil unrest and close policy gaps, The Express Tribune reported. Highlighting the need for a more effective strategy, Shehbaz said, “Lockdowns and unrest have repeatedly strained the nerves of the government and caused losses running into billions of rupees per day. » The JTF is expected to recommend measures to prevent future unrest and manage protests with a focus on public safety and economic stability. (ANI)

