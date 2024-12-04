Trump cites Hunter Biden pardon to dismiss New York criminal case





Donald Trump's lawyers have pointed the finger at an unlikely person in demanding that a judge drop the president-elect's criminal case in New York: Hunter Biden.

Trump's lawyers said in a court filing released Tuesday that President Joe Biden's controversial pardon of his son echoed Trump's complaints about the lawsuits.

“Yesterday, in granting a 10-year pardon to Hunter Biden that covers all crimes, whether charged or not, President Biden asserted that his son had been 'selectively and unfairly prosecuted' and 'treated differently,'” they wrote, before claiming that Trump had been treated the same way.

In the filing, filed Monday evening, they formally asked a New York judge to drop the president-elect's criminal case and overturn the jury's unanimous finding that Trump committed dozens of crimes.

Their argument is about the quality of the case against Trump, but largely focuses on an argument that is entirely unique in the history of the American legal system. Trump's lawyers have said his state court conviction should not stand because he was elected president after his conviction.

Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agreed to oppose the motion to dismiss the case and were given a week to file their response. They pursued the case amid a torrent of public threats of retaliation from Trump's allies and anonymous threats of violence from his supporters.

Trump's lawyers argued in their filing that the Constitution requires the case to be dismissed, even though it has already progressed to trial, because the ongoing proceedings threaten to distract Trump from the presidency.

“The erroneous continuation of proceedings in this failed legal case disrupts President Trump's transition efforts and his preparations to exercise the full Article II executive power authorized by the Constitution in accordance with the overwhelming national mandate granted to him by the American people on November 5, 2024,” wrote his lawyers, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, who are each expected to take senior positions at the Justice Department after Trump’s inauguration.

Trump's sentencing was recently postponed for the third time. After being found guilty in May, Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling concluding that former presidents could not be indicted for official acts and that evidence related to their official work as president could not be indicted for official acts. serve as evidence against them.

The first sentencing delay came because Trump's lawyers wanted to file a motion to dismiss based on that Supreme Court decision. Merchan has not yet ruled on this motion.

They then requested and obtained a postponement of the second sentencing date, September 18, arguing that it was too close to the elections.

After Trump won the presidency on Nov. 5, his lawyers quickly indicated they would make the request Monday. In Trump's filing, his lawyers call his election victory “landslide.”

Bragg's office proposed postponing sentencing and other proceedings until after Trump's term, which ends in 2029.

“Various non-dismissal options should be considered that could address any concerns raised by the expectation of post-trial criminal proceedings during the presidency, such as postponing all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of the defendant's next presidential term,” they wrote in a Nov. 19 letter to Merchan.

The Manhattan v. Trump case constituted a series of unprecedented firsts. He was the first person in American history to be elected president after being convicted of crimes. When the anonymous jury found him guilty in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records, he became the first former president ever convicted of crimes. The case against Trump began when a grand jury in March 2023 made him the first former president ever indicted.

The case revolved around the concealment of a “hush money” payment to an adult film star before his first election to office in 2016. While in office, Trump authorized a scheme to cover up reimbursements to a lawyer who had made the payment to the actress only a few days ago. before Trump's first election.

Trump pleaded not guilty in the case and promised minutes after his conviction that he would challenge the jury's decision.

