Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of Indian squash legend Raj Manchanda





Last update: December 4, 2024, 6:47 p.m. IST Squash legend Raj Manchanda, an Arjuna award winner and six-time national champion, passed away on Sunday. Raj Manchanda. (Photo credit: X/mansukhmandviya) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the death of legendary Indian squash player Raj Manchanda, who died at the age of 79. Squash legend Raj Manchanda, an Arjuna award winner and six-time national champion, died on Sunday, his family members said. PM Modi, taking to social media, wrote, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Raj Manchanda Ji, a true Indian squash legend known for his dedication and excellence. In addition to the laurels he won, it was his passion for sport and his ability to inspire generations that truly set him apart.” Beyond the squash court, his service to the nation is also reflected in his military service. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he added in his condolence message. Saddened by the passing away of Shri Raj Manchanda Ji, a true Indian squash legend known for his dedication and excellence. Aside from the laurels he has won, it is his passion for the sport and his ability to inspire generations that truly sets him apart. Beyond the Squash PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 4, 2024 Raj Manchanda remained the undisputed champion of the Indian squash fraternity for five consecutive years, from 1977 to 1982. His reign as squash champion remained undisputed during this period, as none could match his sporting skills. He also represented India at Asian Championships and world-level tournaments during this period, beating the most competitive faces in the game. In 1981, he faced Pakistan's Jahangir Khan, a squash legend in his own right, at the Asian Championships. His rise to prominence occurred in his early 30s when he won his first national title, as head of the Indian Army's Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (EME). He received the Arjuna Award in 1983. Manchanda captained the Indian team on several occasions and won the silver medal at the 1981 Asian Team Championships in Karachi. Under his leadership, the Indian squash team won its next bronze medal at the Asian Championship in Jordan, 1984. (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS) Sports news Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles death of Indian squash legend Raj Manchanda

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/sports/pm-narendra-modi-condoles-passing-away-of-indian-squash-legend-raj-manchanda-9145278.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos