China and Chile highlight “stable” bilateral relations DW 04/12/2024





The foreign ministers of China and Chile reaffirmed yesterday, Tuesday (3/12/2024), the “mutual respect” of their fundamental interests as the basis for strengthening and deepening bilateral relations, which remained ” stable and beneficial after more than five decades. cooperation.” This was highlighted today by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Chilean counterpart Alberto van Klaveren during a meeting in Beijing, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Asian giant. Wang said the two countries “maintain the stability and continuity of their domestic and foreign policies, and also respect each other's core interests.” The meeting, part of van Klaveren's official visit to the Asian giant, comes as the two countries prepare to commemorate 55 years of diplomatic relations and 20 years of signing an agreement in 2025 of free trade. Gabriel Boric, President of Chile (bottom left) and President of China, Xi Jinping, at the APEC summit in Lima. (6.11.2024). Image: Agustin Marcarien/Reuters Chile, model of “high quality” relations for China Likewise, the Chinese diplomat highlighted that “Chile was the first country in South America to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China and the first country in Latin America to sign a free trade agreement with China”. In addition, Wang stressed that China aspires to position Chile as a “model of high-quality cooperation” under the New Silk Roads Initiative in Latin America, thus consolidating a link that the head of the Chinese diplomacy described it as “one of the most important”. important in the Asia-Pacific region. New trading protocols The day before, the two countries signed trade protocols that will optimize exports of products such as fresh fruit and Chilean meat to China. These agreements, signed by Ignacia Fernández, Undersecretary of Agriculture of Chile, and Wang Lingjun, Vice Minister of Customs of China, aim to “optimize transport times and improve the condition of fruits and to “increase protein supply for the Chinese market,” according to a press release from the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Van Klaveren's visit, which will end this Thursday with his departure for Manila, diplomatic sources informed EFE, comes a year after Chilean President Gabriel Boric met Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2023. CP (efe, La Tercera)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/es/china-y-chile-destacan-respeto-mutuo-y-apuestan-por-profundizar-su-relaci%25C3%25B3n-bilateral/a-70954815 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos