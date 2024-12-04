Questions about the advance of Syrian rebels







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) answers journalists' questions during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Istanbul on October 19. [AP]

The escalation of the war in Syria has shaken an already unstable region. At this stage, without evidence, it is impossible to know whether the Islamist rebels of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) acted alone, seeing the weakness of the allied regimes of Russia and Iran, to seize much of the territory that includes Aleppo, or if foreign powers pushed them to do so. Who wins and who loses from these latest developments? The rebels themselves are some of the winners, seizing Syria's second city and former economic center, projecting the image of a victorious force. The government is just as clearly losing, revealing that it has been unable to build anything stable on the ruins of the city it recaptured in 2016 after intense Russian aerial bombardment and the mass slaughter of citizens. Russia and Iran are also losers, clearly unprepared for recent actions in a region where they have invested a lot of money, time and prestige. Turkey's gains or losses are unclear: it occupies territory in Syria where HTS operated, and it is likely that this organization would not have survived without Ankara's support. It is, however, a complex relationship, as it relies on opportunism on both sides. Furthermore, a new exodus of refugees would be dangerous for Turkey, while the presence of some 3 million Syrians within its borders already poses serious social and political problems. For Iraq, intensified fighting and greater instability increase the risk that scattered Islamic State forces in Syria will find space to regroup and threaten parts of Iraq again. Additionally, the country provides a gateway for Iranian-funded militias and weapons to cross the border to bolster the Syrian regime. US forces in Syria are expected to remain there to support Israel as long as it is involved in its confrontation with Iran. It is very unlikely that the United States and Israel are optimistic that HTS (formerly, if not still an al-Qaeda ally) will take control of more territory. Would Israel benefit more from Islamists (even if they are opposed to Iran) gaining greater influence, or would it suit them better if a weak Assad remained in power, supported by a weakened Iran? For the Kurds, the situation is even more complicated. This week, the de facto autonomous Kurdish administration withdrew its forces and civilians from the Aleppo region as part of a deal with HTS. The two sides are enemies, but if the Syrian regime fails to reconquer lost areas, this could contribute to a federal solution in the future. The Kurds would like that, but Turkey wants anything but that. To avoid this, Ankara's priority would be to see the United States withdraw its forces from northern Syria, leaving the Kurds without support against Turkey. In light of all this, and in the absence of evidence to the contrary, it is very likely that the rebels acted of their own volition. This slightly strengthened Turkey's position. Now the negotiations begin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1255350/questions-on-the-syrian-rebel-advance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos