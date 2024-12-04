Tory defector begs Reform UK to avoid critical MISTAKE as he reveals reason for exit





A Conservative Party heavyweight who has just defected to Reform UK is imploring his new party to avoid making the same mistake. Tim Montgomerie, founder of ConservateurHome and former adviser to Boris Johnson, joined the growing populist party on Tuesday afternoon after 33 years as a Conservative member. There were many reasons for his decision to leave, which did not come “without reservations”, he told GB News. “There were many times when I thought about defecting, but I stayed with the Conservative Party. Ultimately, the gap between what I believed and the direction the party was taking became too great, so I made the decision I made yesterday,” he said. said. It was ultimately the Conservatives' record on immigration that tipped him over, he said. It was ultimately the Conservatives' record on immigration that tipped Tim Montgomerie, he says GB News The ConservatorHome founder explained: “The final straw for me was last Thursday's immigration numbers. And how many times have I sat down with a conservative over the last few years who said they control immigration. “Then we learned last Thursday that immigration had reached record levels and that it was not about the Channel crossings, or things beyond the control of the Conservative minister. In fact, ministers had the ability to control these numbers. And they let immigration get out of control. He is referring to the Office for National Statistics' admission last week that it had underestimated net migration in 2023 by 181,000 people. Estimates initially showed that net migration stood at 685,000 for the year ending December 2023. However, the ONS has since confirmed that this figure actually stood at 866,000, revising the previous figure to the rise of a city the size of Oxford. This happened under Conservative leadership, despite the party pledging to reduce the number of people coming to the UK. This “final deception” prompted Montgomerie to leave his party of 33 years and “hand over 25 to Nigel Farage and become a reform member”, he told GB News. Unfortunately, the rot in his former party goes much deeper than any single issue, he laments, adding: “The problem with the Conservatives is that they tried to please too many people and competing interest groups.” He now prays that the Reform Party does not make the same mistakes, although he is encouraged by what he has seen so far. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN MEMBERSHIPS Tim Montgomerie/Reform UK/X “The most important thing for the Reform Party is to be true to its principles. I think Nigel Farage knows what he believes in and that's rare in politics these days,” he told GB News . According to Montgomerie, Westminster is full of power-hungry and unscrupulous politicians. Farage, for his part, is “serious about trying to change this country”, he says, adding: “He wants to win but he is fundamentally driven by certain principles which I found very attractive – That’s why more and more people support the Reformists.” beyond my own defection.

